Houston Treasures — Including Lance and Kara McCullers — Revealed in Emerald Green 20th Anniversary Party
True Difference Makers in the City Get to Take a BowBY Shelby Hodge // 12.15.23
Tena Lundquist Faust, Lance McCullers Jr., Tama Lundquist at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sami Shbeeb, Warner Roberts, Scott Evans at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dan & Susan Boggio, Bucky Allshouse, Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Murillo, Beth Wolff at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed McMahon, J.P. Bryan at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duke Ensell, Elsie Eckert, C.C. Ensell at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tara Wuthrich, Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Williams Murphy, Lara Bell at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephen Lubanko, Warner Roberts, Alicia Smith, Kelley Lubanko at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Legendary Houston Treasures Rose Cullen, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leigh & Reggie Smith at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan and Mike Plank at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cissy Segall Davis, Maggi Jones at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cheryl Byington, Beth Wolff at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kevin Gilliard & Frank Billingsley at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirk Kveton, Daniel Irion, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Reverend Mary & Tony Gracely at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Merele Yarborough, Gaynell Drexler at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Frann Lichtenstein and Monica Hartland at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada-Alaoui at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Wallis & DeeDee Marsh at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Daniel Ortiz)
Alan & Elizabeth Stein at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sidney Faust, Betth Hrncir, Cora Sue Mach at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Molly & Jim Crownover at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner held at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Betty Tutor, Mary Ann McKeithan at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassandra & David Chiaro, Sami & Stephanie Shbeeb, Nino Shbeeb at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney, Elsie Eckert at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Legendary Houston Treasure Joan Schnitzer-Levy at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ernie Manouse, Shay Calhoun, Kirksey Gregg, Walt Zipprian at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The Social Book‘s Houston Treasures awards celebration dubbed “An Emerald Evening”
Where: The Omni Houston Hotel
PC Moment: Introduction of the 2024 honorees, featured in the upcoming edition of The Social Book, highlighted the soirée now in its 20th year, thus the emerald theme. The colorful theme was embraced with fashion enthusiasm by a number of the current honorees as well as those who had previously been featured in the compendium of social events.
Helming the evening were The Social Book publisher Scott Evans, editor Jeff Henry, and partner Sami Shbeeb along with Houston Treasures creator Warner Roberts. They tapped a quartet of decor teams — 360AV Design, Flowers by Nino, Kirksey Gregg Productions and EB, Inc. — to dress the ballroom in the a shimmering palette that featured, of course, emerald green.
As is tradition, Houston Treasures represent a high-profile contingent of men and women noted for their philanthropic generosity and leadership in the nonprofit community.
Taking bows before the throng of 260 were the honored class of 2024 J.P. Bryan, Cheryl Byington, Cissy Segall Davis, Gaynell Drexler, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Kara and Lance McCullers Jr., Laura Murillo, Melissa Williams Murphy, Susan and Michael Plank, and Leigh and Reggie Smith. They were introduced by individual video presentations and presented honors by past honorees who were also close friends.
The event began with a champagne reception, compliments of Champagne Madame Zéro, and continued with dinner from Omni Houston Hotel‘s executive chef Blake Scott. Those sitting down to dinner were lucky with the wines being Jordan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Jordan Chardonnay.
PC Seen: Kelkley and Stephen Lubanko, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds, Bucky Allshouse, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Molly and Jim Crownover, Monica Hartland, Nino Shbeeb, Dr. Peggy and Ashley Smith, Susan and Dick Hansen, Leila Gilbert, Maria Moncada-Alaoui and Omar Alaoui, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Diane and Harry Gendel, Jacquie Baly and James Craig, Fancie and Mike Willis, Paul-David Van Atta, Marijo and Denman Moody, Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Frann Lichtenstein, Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon, and Mary and Tony Gracely.