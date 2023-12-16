Houston Treasures — Including Lance and Kara McCullers — Revealed in Emerald Green 20th Anniversary Party

Past honorees Tena Faust and Tama Lundquist introduce honoree Lance McCullers, Jr. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sami Shbeeb, Warner Roberts and Scott Evans (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Dan and Susan Boggio, Bucky Allshouse with honorees Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Dr. Laura Murillo introduced by Beth Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honoree Ed McMahon introduces honoree J.P. Bryan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Duke Ensell, Elsie Eckert and honoree CC Ensell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Tara Wuthrich, Margaret Williams and David Wuthrich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Melissa Williams Murphy introduced by past honoree Lara. Bell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Steve Lubanko, Warner Roberts, Alicia Smith and Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Rose Cullen, Lynn Wyatt and Linda McReynolds (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Leigh and Reggie Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Susan and Michael Plank (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Cissy Segall Davis and Maggi Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Cheryl Byington and past honoree Beth Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kevin Gilliard and past honoree Frank Billingsley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirk Kveton, Daniel Irion, Ann Ayre and Jonathan Ayre (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Legendary Treasures Reverend Mary Gracely and Tony Gracely (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honoree Merele Yarborough and honoree Gaynell Drexler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Frann Lichtenstein and Monica Hartland (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Omar Alaoui and Maria Moncada-Alaoui (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Lesha Elsenbrook, Wallis Marsh and Dee Dee Marsh (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Elizabeth and Alan Stein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir and Cora Sue Mach (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Molly and Jim Crownover (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honorees Betty Tutor and Mary Ann McKeithan (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassandra Chiaro, David Chiaro, Sami Shbeeb, Stephanie Shbeeb and Nino Shbeeb (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney and Elsie Eckert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Legendary Houston Treasure Joan Schnitzer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Past honoree Ernie Manouse, Shay Calhoun, Kirksey Gregg and Walt Zipprian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Treasures — Including Lance and Kara McCullers — Revealed in Emerald Green 20th Anniversary Party

True Difference Makers in the City Get to Take a Bow

BY // 12.15.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
What: The Social Book‘s Houston Treasures awards celebration dubbed “An Emerald Evening”

Where: The Omni Houston Hotel

PC Moment: Introduction of the 2024 honorees, featured in the upcoming edition of The Social Book, highlighted the soirée now in its 20th year, thus the emerald theme. The colorful theme was embraced with fashion enthusiasm by a number of the current honorees as well as those who had previously been featured in the compendium of social events.

Helming the evening were The Social Book publisher Scott Evans, editor Jeff Henry, and partner Sami Shbeeb along with Houston Treasures creator Warner Roberts. They tapped a quartet of decor teams — 360AV Design, Flowers by Nino, Kirksey Gregg Productions and EB, Inc. —  to dress the ballroom in the a shimmering palette that featured, of course, emerald green.

As is tradition, Houston Treasures represent a high-profile contingent of men and women noted for their philanthropic generosity and leadership in the nonprofit community.

Taking bows before the throng of 260 were the honored class of 2024 J.P. Bryan, Cheryl Byington, Cissy Segall Davis, Gaynell Drexler, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Kara and Lance McCullers Jr., Laura Murillo, Melissa Williams Murphy, Susan and Michael Plank, and Leigh and Reggie Smith.  They were introduced by individual video presentations and presented honors by past honorees who were also close friends.

The event began with a champagne reception, compliments of Champagne Madame Zéro, and continued with dinner from Omni Houston Hotel‘s executive chef Blake Scott. Those sitting down to dinner were lucky with the wines being Jordan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Jordan Chardonnay.

PC Seen: Kelkley and Stephen Lubanko, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds, Bucky Allshouse, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Molly and Jim Crownover, Monica Hartland, Nino Shbeeb, Dr. Peggy and Ashley Smith, Susan and Dick Hansen, Leila Gilbert, Maria Moncada-Alaoui and Omar Alaoui, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Diane and Harry Gendel, Jacquie Baly and James Craig, Fancie and Mike Willis, Paul-David Van Atta, Marijo and Denman Moody, Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Frann Lichtenstein, Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon, and Mary and Tony Gracely.

