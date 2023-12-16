Houston Treasures — Including Lance and Kara McCullers — Revealed in Emerald Green 20th Anniversary Party

Susan and Mike Plank at The Social Book's Houston Treasures awards dinner at the Omni Houston Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Social Book‘s Houston Treasures awards celebration dubbed “An Emerald Evening”

Where: The Omni Houston Hotel

PC Moment: Introduction of the 2024 honorees, featured in the upcoming edition of The Social Book, highlighted the soirée now in its 20th year, thus the emerald theme. The colorful theme was embraced with fashion enthusiasm by a number of the current honorees as well as those who had previously been featured in the compendium of social events.

Helming the evening were The Social Book publisher Scott Evans, editor Jeff Henry, and partner Sami Shbeeb along with Houston Treasures creator Warner Roberts. They tapped a quartet of decor teams — 360AV Design, Flowers by Nino, Kirksey Gregg Productions and EB, Inc. — to dress the ballroom in the a shimmering palette that featured, of course, emerald green.

As is tradition, Houston Treasures represent a high-profile contingent of men and women noted for their philanthropic generosity and leadership in the nonprofit community.

Taking bows before the throng of 260 were the honored class of 2024 J.P. Bryan, Cheryl Byington, Cissy Segall Davis, Gaynell Drexler, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Kara and Lance McCullers Jr., Laura Murillo, Melissa Williams Murphy, Susan and Michael Plank, and Leigh and Reggie Smith. They were introduced by individual video presentations and presented honors by past honorees who were also close friends.

The event began with a champagne reception, compliments of Champagne Madame Zéro, and continued with dinner from Omni Houston Hotel‘s executive chef Blake Scott. Those sitting down to dinner were lucky with the wines being Jordan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Jordan Chardonnay.

PC Seen: Kelkley and Stephen Lubanko, Lynn Wyatt, Linda McReynolds, Bucky Allshouse, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Molly and Jim Crownover, Monica Hartland, Nino Shbeeb, Dr. Peggy and Ashley Smith, Susan and Dick Hansen, Leila Gilbert, Maria Moncada-Alaoui and Omar Alaoui, Mary Ann and David McKeithan, Diane and Harry Gendel, Jacquie Baly and James Craig, Fancie and Mike Willis, Paul-David Van Atta, Marijo and Denman Moody, Heidi and Nick Rockecharlie, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Frann Lichtenstein, Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon, and Mary and Tony Gracely.