Rare Doubleheader Fundraiser Powers Houston’s Child Advocates With Sporting Clays and a Blue Dinner

Reed Barrett.Catherine Barrett.Annie McQueen.Tyler McQueen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Derrick Jensen.Traci Jensen.Sonya Galvan.Jeff Manley.Donette Manley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Artist_CrystalNobles (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Autumn and Mike Davidson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian Turpen.Kristen Turpen.Jennifer Kilgore.Kasey Kilgore (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bobbi Jo Miller.Glenda Morrison.Haylee Morrison.Katherine Novosad.Marty Angermiller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
CarlHahn. CaseyCurry (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zsaquez Jordan.Kira Jordan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anya Marmuscak, Clara.VanLandingham .Sarah Savage (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dwayne Hyzak.Kristi Hyzak.Courtney Bucy.Bill Bucy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eric Tonsul.Kelly Hawkins (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Roe. Charlene Storms.Collyne Roe (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mel Anhalt.Millie Anhalt.Sid Weiss (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
TerrenceThames.KrisThames.Nicki Davenport.Chris Davenport (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees_TraciDerrickJensen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
EventChairs_DonetteJeffManley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
16

Reed & Catherine Barrett, Annie & Tyler McQueen at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
16

Honorees Derrick & Traci Jensen, Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, dinner chairs Jeff & Donette Manley at the Child Advocates benefit. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
16

Artist Crystal Nobles at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
16

Autumn & Mike Davidson at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
16

Brian & Kristen Turpen, Jennifer & Kasey Kilgore at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
16

Bobbi Jo Miller, Glenda Morrison, Haylee Morrison, Katherine Novosad, Marty Angermiller at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
16

Carl Hahn & Casey Curry at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
16

Zsaques Jordan, Kira Jordan at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
16

Anya Marmuscak, Clara Van Landingham, Sarah Savage at the Child Advocates benefit (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
16

Dwayne & Kristi Hyzak, Courtney & Bill Bucy at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
16

Eric Tonsul and Kelly Hawkins in commemorative blue body paint at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
16

David Roe, Charlene Storms, Collyne Roe at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
16

Mel & Millie Anhalt. Sid Weiss at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
16

Terrence & Kris Thames, Nicki & Chris Davenport at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
16

Honorees Traci & Derrick Jensen at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
16

Dinner chairs Donette & Jeff Manley at the Child Advocates benefit. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Reed Barrett.Catherine Barrett.Annie McQueen.Tyler McQueen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Derrick Jensen.Traci Jensen.Sonya Galvan.Jeff Manley.Donette Manley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Artist_CrystalNobles (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Autumn and Mike Davidson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian Turpen.Kristen Turpen.Jennifer Kilgore.Kasey Kilgore (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bobbi Jo Miller.Glenda Morrison.Haylee Morrison.Katherine Novosad.Marty Angermiller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
CarlHahn. CaseyCurry (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zsaquez Jordan.Kira Jordan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anya Marmuscak, Clara.VanLandingham .Sarah Savage (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dwayne Hyzak.Kristi Hyzak.Courtney Bucy.Bill Bucy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eric Tonsul.Kelly Hawkins (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Roe. Charlene Storms.Collyne Roe (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mel Anhalt.Millie Anhalt.Sid Weiss (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
TerrenceThames.KrisThames.Nicki Davenport.Chris Davenport (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees_TraciDerrickJensen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
EventChairs_DonetteJeffManley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Rare Doubleheader Fundraiser Powers Houston’s Child Advocates With Sporting Clays and a Blue Dinner

Working to Create Better Futures For Kids

BY // 05.04.23
photography Priscilla Dickson
Reed & Catherine Barrett, Annie & Tyler McQueen at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Derrick & Traci Jensen, Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, dinner chairs Jeff & Donette Manley at the Child Advocates benefit. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Artist Crystal Nobles at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Autumn & Mike Davidson at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian & Kristen Turpen, Jennifer & Kasey Kilgore at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bobbi Jo Miller, Glenda Morrison, Haylee Morrison, Katherine Novosad, Marty Angermiller at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carl Hahn & Casey Curry at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zsaques Jordan, Kira Jordan at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anya Marmuscak, Clara Van Landingham, Sarah Savage at the Child Advocates benefit (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dwayne & Kristi Hyzak, Courtney & Bill Bucy at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eric Tonsul and Kelly Hawkins in commemorative blue body paint at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Roe, Charlene Storms, Collyne Roe at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mel & Millie Anhalt. Sid Weiss at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Terrence & Kris Thames, Nicki & Chris Davenport at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Traci & Derrick Jensen at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dinner chairs Donette & Jeff Manley at the Child Advocates benefit. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
16

Reed & Catherine Barrett, Annie & Tyler McQueen at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
16

Honorees Derrick & Traci Jensen, Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, dinner chairs Jeff & Donette Manley at the Child Advocates benefit. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
16

Artist Crystal Nobles at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
16

Autumn & Mike Davidson at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
16

Brian & Kristen Turpen, Jennifer & Kasey Kilgore at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
16

Bobbi Jo Miller, Glenda Morrison, Haylee Morrison, Katherine Novosad, Marty Angermiller at the Child Advocates benefit dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
16

Carl Hahn & Casey Curry at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
16

Zsaques Jordan, Kira Jordan at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
16

Anya Marmuscak, Clara Van Landingham, Sarah Savage at the Child Advocates benefit (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
16

Dwayne & Kristi Hyzak, Courtney & Bill Bucy at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
16

Eric Tonsul and Kelly Hawkins in commemorative blue body paint at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
16

David Roe, Charlene Storms, Collyne Roe at the Child Advocates benefit dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
16

Mel & Millie Anhalt. Sid Weiss at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
16

Terrence & Kris Thames, Nicki & Chris Davenport at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
16

Honorees Traci & Derrick Jensen at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
16

Dinner chairs Donette & Jeff Manley at the Child Advocates benefit. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Child Advocates’ 31st annual “Pull for Kids Classic”

Where: American Shooting Centers and Bayou City Event Center

PC Moment: Child Advocates’ doubleheader fundraiser began in the morning with a sporting clays tournament with competition spread across three different courses. The raffle of a Beretta shotgun, donated by American Shooting Centers, and a Yeti cooler added to the day’s bottom line.

Many among the 450 guests pouring into the Bayou City Event Center for the festive dinner portion of the fundraiser donned blue attire in response to the “Paint the Town Blue” theme of the evening. Blue is the official color for supporters of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which was in April. Supporter Kelly Hawkins went so far as to paint himself blue in honor of the cause.

Zsaquez Jordan.Kira Jordan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zsaques Jordan, Kira Jordan at the Child Advocates dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Leading the charge for record fundraising of more than $850,000 were tournament chair Dwyane Hyzak and dinner chairs Donette and Jeff Manley. 

Support for the event stemmed in part from popularity of the honorees, longtime Child Advocates supporters Traci and Derrick Jensen and Quanta Services, a Houston-based contractor providing fully integrated infrastructure solutions for the electric power, underground utility and communications industries. Derrick Jensen is executive vice president of business operations for the company that does work internationally.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023

The dinner program featured a video of a young boy named Cooper and his advocate Jana. Cooper came into foster care only days after he was born with high levels of heroin and other opioids in his body. Assisting Cooper’s foster parents, Jana uncovered more background on the biological parents and their true intentions. Jana informed the court that it would be in the boy’s best interests if he were adopted by his foster parents.

Today, Cooper enjoys a safe forever home, and appeared on the video as a vibrant, spunky toddler who is overcoming his challenging life obstacles.

PC Seen: Child Advocates CEO Sonya Galvan, Kristen and Brian Turpen, Bobbi Jo and Chad Miller, Jennifer and Kasey Kilgore, Kristy Hyzak, Courtney and Bill Bucy, Zsaquez Jordan, Annie and Tyler McQueen, Kira Jordan, Eric Tonsul, Kelly Hawkins, Glenda and Ken Morrison, Haylee Morrison, Katherine and Thomas Novosad, and Marty Angermiller.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1337 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1337 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$797,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
1337 W Bell Street
24802 Boulder Lakes Court
Katy | Lake Pointe Estates
FOR SALE

24802 Boulder Lakes Court
Katy, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
24802 Boulder Lakes Court
2510 Agave Drive
League City
FOR SALE

2510 Agave Drive
League City, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2510 Agave Drive
3919 Cochran Street
North of Downtown
FOR SALE

3919 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$324,800 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3919 Cochran Street
1308 Dart Street
Washington East | Sabine
FOR SALE

1308 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
1308 Dart Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X