Get Ready to Boogie At Children’s Museum Houston’s Studio 54-Themed Gala

There’s something special about a children’s museum. From having a safe space to play and explore to educational exhibits, visiting a children’s museum is a treasured pastime for many. It takes serious effort and funds to keep these institutions running, but who says you can’t have some fun in the process?

Houstonians are invited to boogie down to a disco-inspired evening gala on Saturday, October 14 at 6:30 pm to support Children’s Museum Houston (CMH). Chaired by Katie and Scott Arnoldy and Holly and Steve Radom, with underwriting chaired by Whitney and Ryan Burns and Allison and Ivan Chavez, the 2023 gala will be themed “A Night at Studio 54” and is presented by Phillips 66.

For one night and one night only, say “goodbye” to The Corinthian and “hello” to the legendary Studio 54.

Each being a mother to three children, Katie Arnoldy and Holly Radom were frequent visitors of Children’s Museum Houston before being asked to co-chair the gala.

“Children’s Museum Houston is an incredible organization,” says Katie Arnoldy. “We visited the Museum a lot on our own before the event, and we know what an impact it can have on children. We’re honored to help and be a part of this amazing event.”

Funds raised from the 2023 gala will support CMH’s educational and outreach programs, particularly those that reach underserved communities. The Museum is dedicated to maintaining free access to its facilities for these communities, and it relies upon the funds raised at this annual event to achieve its mission. This past year, Children’s Museum Houston welcomed nearly 650,000 on-site visitors and impacted nearly 190,000 children and parents through outreach programming. The dollars raised through the gala go straight back to the children of Houston.

To raise these much-needed funds, more than 500 of Houston’s A-listers will go beyond the velvet rope, pass the ornate chandeliers, and rejoice in the likes of “Andy Warhol,” “Liza Minnelli,” and other radiant stars. Black-tie or disco-glam, the event will be reminiscent of a time when bell bottoms, platform shoes, boas, and funkadelic shades were in.

“We really want to emulate the glitz and glamor of Studio 54,” says Radom. “Whether you come in costume or go the Black Tie route, we really encourage everyone to have fun with the theme.”

Guests will enjoy a multi-course feast of slamming delicacies catered by Jackson & Company. Then, they will celebrate good times by hitting the dance floor and boogieing down to the beat of the Drywater Band who will turn up the Saturday Night Fever beneath the shimmer of disco balls.

Everyone knows the live and silent auctions are some of the best parts of a gala. One never knows what they’ll go home with. An international trip?

Thanks to auction chairs Mona Sarofim and Brittany Zeplain, the Children’s Museum Houston auctions will be no exception this year. The auction promises extraordinary items including a 14K white gold tennis bracelet from the Zadok Collection, a weekend stay in a luxury private Aspen condo with ski access from the front door, the ultimate Houston fan sports package (including Houston Astros Diamond Seats behind home plate, Houston Rockets tickets with Lexus Lounge access and Houston Texans Club Level seats on the 50-yard line), and an exclusive opportunity to experience Bluejack National Private Golf Club (a resort-style community located north of Houston) with a luxurious overnight stay in a stunning custom home on property.

“As the Chairs, we want everyone to know what a true difference their support of the event makes to not only the Museum, but the children of Houston,” says Arnoldy. “The Museum depends on these funds each year to propel its mission forward, and Houston is a better city for our children because of this place. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

Limited number of tables for A Night At Studio 54 of all levels are still available for now. Don’t wait long, as Houston’s best party of the fall is sure to sell out.

Let’s boogie for a good cause.