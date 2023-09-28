Spy Kids Star Zachary Levi Interrupts a Busy Run to Swoop Into Houston and Support Operation Smile

Michael Minh Vu & Teresa Hoang at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Operation Smile gala co-chair Sneha Merchant, honoree Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi, and co-chair at Viet Hoang the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi is one talented and very busy gent. Just last week, Levi made his solo concert debut in Salt Lake City to rave reviews. And only two days ago, he announced his return to Spy Kids for the fifth installment of the popular family movie series.

Shortly before the concert, Levi was in Houston supporting a charity near to his heart —Operation Smile.

Zachary Levi’s presence at the annual Operation Smile gala, held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, continued the fundraiser’s tradition of headlining a star who is committed to the nonprofit that provides cleft palate surgery to the underserved in 30 countries. Movie star Henry Golding joined the evening last year.

Levi, one of the events honorees, held the audience of more than 300 to rapt attention as he recalled his mission to Honduras and the impact of witnessing the life-changing surgeries that not only transform smiles but also aid in helping patients breathe, eat and speak. A lesser known fact about the Shazam star‘s support of Operation Smile? In 2010, Levi launched a website called The Nerd Machine that hosts Nerd HQ happening, which coincides with Comic-Con San Diego and raises money for the nonprofit.

Also receiving recognition for their community commitment and leadership were Amy and Rob Pierce, Christine Nguyen, and Drs. Alice Mao and Matt Brams.

Equally dedicated to Operation Smile are Sneha Merchant and Viet Hoang, who founded the gala and served as chairs for the seventh year. The evening was emceed by the elegant Dr. Sippi Khurana.

Further moving guests was the video of Merchant and her son Zaryan, which highlighted their recent mission trip to Kerala, India. The remarkable 13-year-old captivated the audience as he described his first-hand experience accompanying a 9-year-old boy named Rahul through his cleft palate surgery journey. The heartfelt narrative left the crowd deeply moved.

Special guest on this evening was Operation Smile’s co-founder Kathy Magee, who shared memorable moments from the nonprofit’s 41 year history and its growth to an international organization with 6,000 volunteers around the world. Unable to attend was her husband and co-founder Dr. Bill Magee Jr., who typically joins his wife for the gala.

Concluding the evening, students from St. Francis Episcopal School passed out Operation Smile Bears to contributors to the evening’s success.

PC Seen: Nick Merchant, Ajay Khurana, Staci and Al Lindseth, Maria Alaoui, Naureen and Ahmad Malik, Mandy Kao, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Donae and Rob Charmosta, Gayla Gardner, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Teresa Hoang and Michael Minh Vu, and Tanya and Michael Grunberg.