Society / Featured Parties

Studio 54 Comes Back to Life In Wild $1.1 Million Houston Night — Disco Never Dies and It’s Boosting the Children’s Museum Now

Where Sequins Rule, Grooviness Is a Given and No Birth Certificates Are Checked

BY // 10.18.23
photography Alexander's Fine Portrait Design
Children's Museum Houston gala underwriting chairs Allison Chavez and Whitney Burns, gala chairs Holly Radom and Katie Arnoldy at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
One might wager that the majority of the guests who packed Children’s Museum Houston’s Studio 54-themed gala weren’t even born when the doors opened on the world’s most storied discotheque in 1977. But their enthusiasm for the era of bell bottoms, go-go boots and glitz was nonetheless inspired.

The throng of 600 caroused through the funkadelic setting of Corinthian Houston while raising a rocking $1.1 million, only the second time that Children’s Museum gala proceeds passed the million dollar mark.

Chita Craft, Demi McCormack at the Children’s Museum Houston ‘A Night at Studio 54’ gala, held at Corinthian Houston.

Setting the stage for the retro fête, Bergner & Johnson‘s Rebekah Johnson dressed the historic bank building lobby (circa 1909) in swaths of shimmering silver fabric that hugged the Corinthian columns and played with ’70s red lip iconography. This included a red lip sofa, perfect for Instagram moments.

Helming the successful evening were chairs Katie and Scott Arnoldy and Holly and Steve Radom and underwriting chairs Whitney and Ryan Burns and Allison and Ivan Chavez.

Seeing and being seen in the groovy costuming was part of the entertainment. Consider Ola Zuiak and Glen Bucher stepping out in convincing Studio 54 looks and KHOU Channel 11 meteorologist Chita Craft donning a shimmering, most revealing gown. If anyone could carry off the look, it was surely the glamorous Craft.

And what would a 1970s disco party be without Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol, both of whom made appearances?

Gilbert&DeeGarcia_Ginni&JasonEndecott
Mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia and Dee Garcia, Ginni & Jason Endecott at the Children’s Museum Houston ‘A Night at Studio 54’ gala, held at Corinthian Houston.

Adding to the gala bottom line was the live auction, chaired by Mona Sarofim and Brittany Zeplain. In the sweetest of auction moments, two rescue puppies were sold for $20,000 each.

Dinner by Jackson & Company topped off the evening before Drywater Band encouraged dancing beneath sparkling disco balls.

Ola Zuiak, Glen Bucher at the Children’s Museum Houston ‘A Night at Studio 54’ gala, held at Corinthian Houston.

PC Seen: Ginni and Jason Endecott, Deanna Altenhoff and Darren Brasher, Deborah and John McInnes, Britney and Damion Mathis, Winnie and Nic Phillips, Antoinette and Julian Duncan, Dee and mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia, Ginni and Jason Endecott, Natalie and Rodolfo Cooper, Marjo and David Arana, Lauren and Dustin Kelch, and Maya and Matt Pomroy.

