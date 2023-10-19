Studio 54 Comes Back to Life In Wild $1.1 Million Houston Night — Disco Never Dies and It’s Boosting the Children’s Museum Now

'Liza Minneli,' 'Andy Warhol' at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Gala chairs Scott & Katie Arnoldy at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Matt & Maya Pomroy at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

The gang's all here at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Ali Fazel, Fara Ebrahimi at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Underwriting chairs Ryan & Whitney Burns at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Natalie & Rodolfo Cooper at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Underwriting chairs Ivan & Allison Chavez at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Chita Craft, Devorah Krieger at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Lauren & Dustin Kelch at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Jacopo Nadal, Erika Chavez, Marjo & David Arana at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia and Dee Garcia, Ginni & Jason Endecott at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Marc & Veronika Adler at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Deborah & John McInnes at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Deanna Altenhoff, Darren Brasher at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Damion & Britney Mathis, Winnie & Nic Phillips at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Katie Morgan, Lily Schnitzer at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Chita Craft, Demi McCormack at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Jonathan & Ashley Sloan, Kelly & Trey Mattson at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Antoinette & Julian Duncan at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Andrew & Mona Sarofim at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Alex & Bobby Stillwell at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Ola Zuiak, Glen Bucher at the Children's Museum Houston 'A Night at Studio 54' gala, held at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Children's Museum Houston gala underwriting chairs Allison Chavez and Whitney Burns, gala chairs Holly Radom and Katie Arnoldy at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

One might wager that the majority of the guests who packed Children’s Museum Houston’s Studio 54-themed gala weren’t even born when the doors opened on the world’s most storied discotheque in 1977. But their enthusiasm for the era of bell bottoms, go-go boots and glitz was nonetheless inspired.

The throng of 600 caroused through the funkadelic setting of Corinthian Houston while raising a rocking $1.1 million, only the second time that Children’s Museum gala proceeds passed the million dollar mark.

Setting the stage for the retro fête, Bergner & Johnson‘s Rebekah Johnson dressed the historic bank building lobby (circa 1909) in swaths of shimmering silver fabric that hugged the Corinthian columns and played with ’70s red lip iconography. This included a red lip sofa, perfect for Instagram moments.

Helming the successful evening were chairs Katie and Scott Arnoldy and Holly and Steve Radom and underwriting chairs Whitney and Ryan Burns and Allison and Ivan Chavez.

Seeing and being seen in the groovy costuming was part of the entertainment. Consider Ola Zuiak and Glen Bucher stepping out in convincing Studio 54 looks and KHOU Channel 11 meteorologist Chita Craft donning a shimmering, most revealing gown. If anyone could carry off the look, it was surely the glamorous Craft.

And what would a 1970s disco party be without Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol, both of whom made appearances?

Adding to the gala bottom line was the live auction, chaired by Mona Sarofim and Brittany Zeplain. In the sweetest of auction moments, two rescue puppies were sold for $20,000 each.

Dinner by Jackson & Company topped off the evening before Drywater Band encouraged dancing beneath sparkling disco balls.

PC Seen: Ginni and Jason Endecott, Deanna Altenhoff and Darren Brasher, Deborah and John McInnes, Britney and Damion Mathis, Winnie and Nic Phillips, Antoinette and Julian Duncan, Dee and mayoral candidate Gilbert Garcia, Ginni and Jason Endecott, Natalie and Rodolfo Cooper, Marjo and David Arana, Lauren and Dustin Kelch, and Maya and Matt Pomroy.