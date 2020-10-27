Houston’s Own Superheroes Turn the City Into a Playground for One Marvelous $700,000 Night

Deborah Duncan and Ernie Manouse emcee the Children's Museum Houston virtual gala that brought in more than $700,000.

New York Mets player Jed Lowrie and wife Milessa, Krystal and Garrett Thompson, and Maris Castro and husband San Diego Padres player Jason Castro. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

The Children's Museum Houston virtual gala brought together families across the city for a superhero evening, here the Molly and Matt LaFauci and Lexi and Aaron Boudreaux families celebrate.

For some organizations, COVID-19-induced virtual galas are a daunting challenge. For others, like the Children’s Museum Houston, the prospect becomes delightful fun for the entire family. With young and old dressing up as superheroes in their homes across the city and tuning into “A Marvelous Night,” the gala was a rip-roaring success with more than $700,000 raised, thanks in part to presenting sponsor Phillips 66.

While some supporters opted for watch party family affairs, other Children’s Museum Houston patrons invited friends in for a playful, adults-only evening. Age was no determinant for costuming as homes filled with the likes of Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Thor, even Plastic Man. Our favorite imposters, however, portraying real life heroes — Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci — were Virginia and Lee Lahourcade.

As with several families, moms, dads and all the kids were in superhero attire for the party hosted by Molly and Matt LaFauci and Lexi and Aaron Boudreaux, a bash that included a trio of Spiderman characters.

Following the new best practices of most virtual galas, lead underwriters were delivered special treats the day of the event. The CMH thanks included a three-course filet mignon dinner, featuring an Henri Darnat Bourgogne Blanc 2015 and Millbrandt Cabernet Souvignon Northridge 2016, delivered by Jackson & Company, flowers designed by Bergner and Johnson and a “Gala in a Box” surprise that included masks, cocktail glasses and other goodies. Just for fun, the dessert menu featured a trio of themed desserts – Hulk pistachio mousse, chocolate Batman, and Wonder Woman emblem miniature red velvet cake.

As a special treat Captain CMH and Lady CMH, swooped across the evening sky to make special visits at some of the home watch parties hosted by gala underwriters.

Hosted by Great Day Houston’s Deborah Duncan and Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, the event featured a comic book style narration spotlighting committee members and their families as they transformed into mighty superheroes and recognizing the real-life heroes who enable the museum to serve Houston’s children. The program was live-streamed via philanthropic site QTEGO, IBM Channel and through the museum’s Facebook page.

From their home perches, participants could bid on a tempting array of live and silent auction items including an Instant Wine Cellar with 60 bottles from around the world and a tasting session with level three wine specialist and certified instructor Ginny Endecott; a dinner party for 25 contributed by Jackson & Company with flowers from Bergner and Johnson, and custom invitations by Paper Tie Affair; and a luxury vacation home in Bend, Oregon, donated by Milessa and Jed Lowrie, the New York Mets infielder.

The successful event was chaired by the museum’s executive committee: Geoffrey Bracken, Steve Daniel, Pamela Joubert Davis, Jason Endecott, William Griffin, Dr. Catherine Horn, Brad Morgan, Dr. Robert McCallister, Linda Nunnery, Charlene Pate, Jeffrey Scofield, Sebastien Solar, Saul Solomon, and William J. Toomey II.