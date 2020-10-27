PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Restaurants / Openings

A Tiki Lounge, Jazz-Themed Coffee Bar, Argentinian Bistro, and More New Dallas Restaurants to Try This Fall

Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, and Lower Greenville Spots to Look Forward To

BY // 10.27.20
Hula Girl Poke Dallas

Hula Girl Poke is one of the latest additions to Phil Romano's Trinity Groves incubator. (Courtesy of Hula Girl Poke)

The new Dallas restaurant openings keep rolling in this fall. Here are five new spots to add to your list for November.

Soiree Coffee Bar (Now Open)

320 Singleton Boulevard, Suite 190

Just opened by Clive and LaFree Ryan, and Tara McDaniel in Trinity Groves, this new coffee shop, bar and restaurant offers jazz-themed drinks and food. The interior boasts a grand piano with a stage for live performances, as well as jazz instruments hanging on the walls. On a recent visit, I ordered the Lena Horne, which is a honey lavender latte with espresso from Counter Culture. Bites include pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more.

 

LB Wings Dallas
LB Wings offers wings by the pound at Trinity Groves. (Courtesy of LB Wings)

LB Wings (Now Open)

3015 Gulden Lane

Also over at Phil Romano’s Trinity Groves restaurant incubator is LB Wings, offering wings by the pound for pickup and delivery. One pound equals six wings or six chicken tenders and vary from lemon pepper to Koren BBQ to mango habanero. You can also add on a dipping sauce per pound and these include cool ranch and blue cheese, as well as spicy orange sambol and green curry.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

Chimichurri (Opening November 11)

324 W. 7th Street

Set to open in Bishop Arts this November, this new Argentinian bistro was created by Tacos Mariachi owner Jesus Carmona and Buenos Aires-native Ramiro Fernandez Pazos. Launching as a dinner-only concept to start, Chimichurri has plans to expand, offering a Vermoutheria bar on the front terrace and a speakeasy, Tango Bar, in back. The restaurant will serve authentic empanadas, pizzas, chorizo sandwiches, asado-style grilled meats, and house-made charcuterie.

 

Swizzle Dallas
New Tiki bar, Swizzle, is set to open in Lower Greenville on November 4. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

Swizzle (Opening November 4)

1802 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110

A new Tiki bar called Swizzle is set to open in Lower Greenville on November 4. Besides island-inspired cocktails, the new spot will also serve Polynesian dishes to accommodate new Covid-19 restrictions. Eater Dallas reports that the new restaurant will serve Hawaiian comfort food and even its own version of Dole Whip.

Hula Girl Poke (Now Open)

3015 Gulden Lane

Another new Trinity Groves concept, this new poke spot is now serving Hawaiian, Buddha, and vegan bowls for take-out only currently. You can also build your own bowl with either white, brown, or bamboo rice, choice of protein like tuna, salmon, or tofu, sauce, and toppings.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X