The new Dallas restaurant openings keep rolling in this fall. Here are five new spots to add to your list for November.

Soiree Coffee Bar (Now Open)

320 Singleton Boulevard, Suite 190

Just opened by Clive and LaFree Ryan, and Tara McDaniel in Trinity Groves, this new coffee shop, bar and restaurant offers jazz-themed drinks and food. The interior boasts a grand piano with a stage for live performances, as well as jazz instruments hanging on the walls. On a recent visit, I ordered the Lena Horne, which is a honey lavender latte with espresso from Counter Culture. Bites include pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more.

LB Wings offers wings by the pound at Trinity Groves. (Courtesy of LB Wings)

LB Wings (Now Open)

3015 Gulden Lane

Also over at Phil Romano’s Trinity Groves restaurant incubator is LB Wings, offering wings by the pound for pickup and delivery. One pound equals six wings or six chicken tenders and vary from lemon pepper to Koren BBQ to mango habanero. You can also add on a dipping sauce per pound and these include cool ranch and blue cheese, as well as spicy orange sambol and green curry.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Chimichurri (Opening November 11)

324 W. 7th Street

Set to open in Bishop Arts this November, this new Argentinian bistro was created by Tacos Mariachi owner Jesus Carmona and Buenos Aires-native Ramiro Fernandez Pazos. Launching as a dinner-only concept to start, Chimichurri has plans to expand, offering a Vermoutheria bar on the front terrace and a speakeasy, Tango Bar, in back. The restaurant will serve authentic empanadas, pizzas, chorizo sandwiches, asado-style grilled meats, and house-made charcuterie.

New Tiki bar, Swizzle, is set to open in Lower Greenville on November 4. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

Swizzle (Opening November 4)

1802 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110

A new Tiki bar called Swizzle is set to open in Lower Greenville on November 4. Besides island-inspired cocktails, the new spot will also serve Polynesian dishes to accommodate new Covid-19 restrictions. Eater Dallas reports that the new restaurant will serve Hawaiian comfort food and even its own version of Dole Whip.

Hula Girl Poke (Now Open)

3015 Gulden Lane

Another new Trinity Groves concept, this new poke spot is now serving Hawaiian, Buddha, and vegan bowls for take-out only currently. You can also build your own bowl with either white, brown, or bamboo rice, choice of protein like tuna, salmon, or tofu, sauce, and toppings.