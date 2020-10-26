Darling Rescue Dog, The Beatles and More Step Up for Citizens for Animal Protection

And the winner of the Subura Outback Premium is announced at the CAP gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gregg Miller receives his CAP gala picnic basket filled with fuel for partying to the sounds of The Fab 5. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Fab 5 light up the night for the Citizens for Animal Protection virtual gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

There was no chance that Friday night’s Citizens for Animal Protection virtual evening was going to be a sleeper. How could it be with with the convincing Fab 5 performing live and a live program and auction with a darling rescue pooch carrying the winning raffle card?

More than 750 from across the country and even a few internationally tuned in for the party that began with a 15-minute set of The Beatles’ greatest hits. Think “Yesterday” and “Twist and Shout.” And, yes, from home with the volume up high, you could share the energy of the night.

For top donors that energy was fueled by the treats delivered to their homes in a keepsake CAP picnic basket: a generous charcuterie, cheese and fruit board from GRAZE along with wines and cookies. Add two pair of John Lennon-like sunglasses just for fun.

Emcee Johnny “Bravo” Holloway kept the live program, complete with cameos by CAP rescue cats and dogs and even a rabbit, churning. The latter parading through for the appeal, which was launched by The Fab 5 performing The Beatles’ “Help.” And, as mentioned earlier, the winner of the drawing of the 2021 Subaru Outback Premium, donated by West Houston Subaru, was announced live, the winning raffle card carried on stage by a rescue puppy.

The one element of the evening that was pre-recorded was presentation of awards to the various honorees: Brook & Julie Brookshire, The Melcher Humanitarians of the Year; Frances Moody & Tony Buzbee, chairs of the 2019 gala, CAP Cherished Companions; Pamela Wright, Celebrity Hall of Fame; and Rob Eppolito, Heart of Gold. The Share the Love award, inspired by Gloria & Frank Meszaros of West Houston Subaru, whose efforts have reached the milestone of more than 10,000 sponsored adoptions in almost 10 years, was presented to Duke & C.C. Ensell.

Tuning in: Melna and Mike Moriarty, Liz and Pete Carragher, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Beth Wolff, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Susan and Dan Boggio, Patricia and CAP board president Sig Cornelius, CAP executive director emeritus Kappy Muenzer, and CAP executive director Sandi Mercado.