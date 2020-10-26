PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Surprising New Steakhouse is an Aggieland Import That’s Already Attracting a Posh Crowd

Inside Casa Do Brasil

BY // 10.26.20
photography Quy Tran Photography
Emma West, Jordan Jackson, Delores Garcia, Amy Bowen at the Casa Do Brasil on Sage grand opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Jarbas Gorttado, Mayor Sylvester Turner, GM and co-owner Israel Casas at the Casa Do Brasil grand opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Construction Concepts transformed the space to showcase the 'cuisine of the gauchos' at Casa Do Brasil. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Ron Trevino & Cheryl Martin at the grand opening of Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Construction Concepts transformed the space to showcase the Casa Do Brasil Houston mural. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Debbie & Rudy Festari at the Casa Do Brasil grand opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
James & Nicole Lassiter at the Casa Do Brasil opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
The Casa Do Brasil Fraldinha Skewer (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Garrett Franks, Delores Garcia at the Casa Do Brasil opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Beth Muecke at the Casa Do Brasil opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Cathy Baumanis, Elena Karaytcheva, Hannah Swiggard, Fernanda Varela, Claire Collier, Aley Shimel at the opening of Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Kriti Mohan, Edward Chamata at the grand opening of Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Alli Irwin & Adam Albright at the Casa Do Brasil opening. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Mary Benton and Coco Dominguez at the grand opening of Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Michael Garfield, Shelley Wiesenthal at the grand opening of Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Richard & Kathy Ong at the grand opening of Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Salad bar at Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Shrimp Skewer at Casa Do Brasil (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
The posh clutch of guests joining Casa Do Brasil GM and co-owner Israel Casas at last week’s quiet opening of the Houston outpost of his popular College Station steakhouse was introduced to a plethora of Brazilian specialities such as the tasty Caipirinha cocktail, plus taste sensations including Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), Beef Acho (ribeye) and Costela de Porco (pork), all cooked in true Brazilian style.

They also had the opportunity to graze through the gourmet salad bar with more than 40 items: imported cheeses, assorted fresh vegetables, homemade salads, cured meats, smoked salmon, seasonal soup, carreteiro rice and black beans.

“Our newest restaurant perfectly delivers on both dining and design. We understand many people are familiar with Brazilian steakhouses, but the ‘Casa Experience’ goes beyond the ordinary,” Casas says in a statement. “We pride ourselves on offering the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef and preserving these classic cooking techniques.”

Those previously familiar with the Galleria area restaurant site at 2800 Sage at West Alabama will be surprised when stepping into the newly imagined interiors of Casa Do Brasil. Casas tapped Construction Concepts to invigorate the restaurant in an atmosphere that would showcase what Casas proudly refers to the “cuisine of the gauchos.”

The design features an elevated dining space that includes a custom kitchen fitted for cooking over open fire featuring a rodizio grill and a specialty refrigerated meat preparation room.

The showstopper in the new design is the custom-made salad bar which is wrapped in hand-cut mesquite wood, topped with a translucent onyx-surface that features an expanded custom glass protection surround with LED lighting. The bar features the same stunning surfacing and mesquite detailing with a hand-crafted liquor display.

Taking congratulations on the new design were Trish and Joshua Weisman, whose Construction Concepts completed the build out of the Casa Do Brasil space. Among those touring the new restaurant were Mayor Sylvester Turner and staff, including Mary Benton, director of communications, both applauding the covered patio for the safest of wining and dining during COVID-19.

PC Seen: Cheryl Martin and Ron Trevino, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Beth Muecke, Fox 26’s Coco Dominguez and Ivory Hecker, the High-Tech Texan Michael Garfield, Hannah Swaggard, Nicole and James Lassiter, Julie and Erich Kleine, Nolan Miller, DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Dr. Kriti Mohan, and Dr. Edward Chamata.

