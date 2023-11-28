Houston’s Celebrity Paws Gala Brings a Mission Impossible Twist — A Record $875,000-Plus Night for Citizens for Animal Protection

Angela Hernandez and Celebrity Pet of the Year Buckley at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Daniel Irion, Kirk Kveton with Biscuit at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Daniel Irion, Kirk Kveton with Biscuit at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gala chairs Jody Merritt, Christine Johnson change into their ballgowns at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anthony & Rebecca Yanez with Harvey and Houston at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharron Melton with Omorede and Idrissa at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Carson Brown with Piper at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alison Porter, Dr. Eugene Alford with Service Animal Sam at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sarah Pepper with Willie at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brigitte & Bashar Kalai with Max at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Roxy Riefkohl with Olive Marie & Ruby Rose at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees and their pets on stage at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala at the Pot Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Jody Merritt and Christine Johnson flank Angela Hernandez and her prize winning bunny, Buckley, at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brigitte & Bashar Kalai's Max romping on the runway at the Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

With “Mission Pawsible” as the theme of the annual Citizens for Animal Protection Celebrity Paws gala, chairs Jody Merritt and Christine Johnson made a fully-costumed Ethan Hunt style entry to the Post Oak Hotel ballroom. The duo charged through the throng of more than 800 declaring their mission of raising record funds for the nonprofit.

They succeeded bringing in more than $875,000 and counting.

The dramatic entry, which was met with applause and cheers, followed an introductory Mission Impossible video featuring the chairs along with Tom Cruise, a playful start to the evening by Chris Swanson of Firefox Video. Following their entry, Merritt and Johnson changed into glamorous black-tie gowns.

Always an animal lover’s event, this evening saw more than a dozen four-legged contenders for the coveted title of Celebrity Pet of the Year. Angela Hernandez with her bunny Buckley, adopted from CAP, took home top honors.

Rocking the runway (dare we call it a catwalk?) with their pets were contenders Carson Brown, Dr. John Cangelosi and Natasha “Tosh” Minor, Angela Hernandez, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Brigitte Kalai, Sharron Melton, Sarah Pepper, Dr. Roxy Riefkohl, Kenny Webster and Rebecca and Anthony Yanez. Bonus for the participants, Gittings Photography photographed each with their pets, with the glam portraits on display at the gala.

It was a night filled with honors for those who in myriad ways have supported the CAP mission of providing shelter, conducting rescues and placing pets with loving families. Taking bows were CAP’s Celebrity Canine Hero Award recipient service animal Sam Alford with Dr. Eugene Alford while awards for CAP Cherished Companions went to Wendy Markgraf and Teresa Williams,

Heart of Gold honorees Liz and Pete Carragher, Hall of Fame honoree Frank Billingsley, Share the Love honoree Marisa Cavada, (with Cavada unable to attend, the award was accepted by her son Marco Merino), Social Influencer for Animals honoree Madeline Garvis Smith and the prestigious Melcher Humanitarian of the Year honoree Nicolette St. Angel also were spotlighted.

Emcee Owen Conflenti of Channel 2 KPRC had his task cut out for him with so many individuals in the spotlight. For auctioneer Johnny Bravo, the magic worked as the live auction did its share of fundraising. So did the raffle of a 2024 Subaru Outback, which was donated by Gloria and Frank Meszaros of West Houston Subaru.

PC Seen: CAP board president Mary Kenner, Linda Lyons Ewing, Tom Ewing, Kappy Muenzer, Bashar Kalai, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Julie and Brook Brookshire, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Francie and Mike Willis, Mica Piro, Meghan and Clint Conroy, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Tamara and Dr. James Bonar, Melna and Mike Moriarty, and CAP executive director Sandi Mercado.