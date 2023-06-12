Must-See Dallas Property — A Feminine Industrial Penthouse by Klyde Warren Park

Limited edition Cole & Sons wallpaper in in one of the three bedrooms.

Another view of the living and kitchen area in the Uptown Dallas condo.

You don’t expect to see work by designer Caitlin Wilson, the queen of “Grandmillennial” style, alongside industrial concrete ceilings, but nothing about this luxurious 3,000-square-foot loft is expected — particularly in Dallas. The coveted penthouse corner unit of Uptown’s 1999 McKinney Lofts, #1608, just hit the market this summer, offering a rare opportunity to enjoy south-facing views of Klyde Warren Park from your sun-soaked private balcony.

Not to gender a design aesthetic, but since its construction in 2000, 1999 McKinney Lofts and its two-story, loft-style residences have tended to attract a more masculine vibe. Current listings, apart from #1608, feature deep blue cabinets, dark hardwood floors, and moody leather. That’s why, in addition to its rare corner position, $1608 is such a pleasant surprise.

There’s the aforementioned work by Caitlin Wilson — a gorgeous grasscloth wallpapered throughout the master bedroom. But you’ll also find other preppy pops, like a special edition “London” wallpaper from Cole & Son, white subway tile in the fully renovated kitchen, or a Victoria and Albert clawfoot tub (that last one isn’t preppy per se, but still a sharp aesthetic contrast to the concrete-filled condo).

And though the décor isn’t included in the $1.6 million price tag, it serves as an exceptional example of how to brighten up an industrial backdrop. Jute rugs, pastel fabrics, and light wood furniture are featured throughout the lofty condo, offering a soft contrast to the steel, iron, and concrete.

But there’s still plenty included to keep things light and bright, like a floating staircase, spacious custom closets, and motorized blinds tucked discreetly above all windows (even the 20-foot floor-to-ceiling stunners).

At 1999 McKinney Avenue, #1608, the beauty is in the (luxuriously) unexpected.

The $1,625,000 Uptown condo at 1999 McKinney Lofts has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the 3,107-square-foot space. Contact Seldon Tual with Rogers Healey for more information.