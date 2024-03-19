Caroline Sage, Elizabeth McLaurin and Grace Margaret Berndt (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
01
17

Society / Featured Parties

City Boots Jumps Into Houston Full Time With a High-Energy New Store In the Hot Autry Park Development

A Shop With Some Swagger Opens With a High Kicking Western Party

BY // 03.18.24
photography Jordan Geibel
Caroline Sage, Elizabeth McLaurin, Grace Margaret Berndt at the opening of City Boots in Autry Park. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

What: The soirée celebrating the opening of City Boots

Where: Autry Park

PC Moment: Boots, boots and more boots. . . It looked as if Western boots were required for entry to Lizzy Chestnut Bentley‘s launch of her third brick-and-mortar store — for nary a fashionista arrived without the requisite footwear. Bentley beamed throughout the night.

This is City Boots third store overall, but first in Houston. The first City Boots opened in Fort Worth in 2019, the second in Dallas’ Deep Ellum in 2022.

“Last year’s pop-up shop in Houston was a huge success, and we knew we needed to bring the city their own City Boots shop,”  Bentley, the founder and CEO, says. “I started the idea for City Boots in 2012 when I worked in Houston for an oil and gas company, so this city will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to Houstonians and visitors to see and shop our beautiful store.”

A beautiful store it is. Consider that Bentley is showcasing more than 30 boot designs (in what the native Texan describes as “in every color”) in a charming round pod structure measuring in at a comfortable a 1,520 square foot. Wraparound windows bring swaths of natural light to the interiors that were designed by Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates. In addition to denim accents and Turkish rugs, the design focal point centers around an original mural by Amarillo-based artist Gabrielle Bivins.

For this Houston opening, attendees enjoyed personalized fashion sketches from Alisa Maxime Illustration, shopped rodeo-ready styles with handmade silk scarves from Sister the Brand and personalized jewelry designed on-site by Jordan Jackson. They also sipped blood orange spicy margaritas and City Boots ranch waters handcrafted by Pour La Vie.

PC Seen: Caroline Sage, Elizabeth McLaurin, Grace Margaret Berndt, Jenny Weber, Allison Bailey, Christina Greene, Gaby Valencia, Kate Weldon, Amy Ewald, Victoria Reid, Taylor Thomas, Nora Jarrard, Angela Swift, and Nicole Murray.

