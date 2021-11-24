Swank Clubs at Houston Oaks Turn Up the Holiday Magic With a Market, Cocktail Party and More

Amy Staats, Kathy Ambrose, Terri Havens, Diane Kingshill, Susan Vick (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amy Staats, Kathy Ambrose, Terri Havens, Diane Kingshill, Susan Vick at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

John Havens, Steve Alvis, Judd Grady, Cale Kobza, Dr. Gary Brock at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Amy Reeves, Hope Young, Lindsay Mousoudakis, Kim Bergen at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Margaret Walker, Kendall Kobza, Sarah Caruth at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brian Kingshill, a Holiday Market vendor, Terry Andrews at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ashley Zarr at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Gary & Cathy Brock, Gray Bertuccio, Jill King at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Clubs at Houston Oaks dressed for the holidays (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kelly McWherter, Macari Potter, Marcia Smart, Kristen McMackin at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Paula Winter, Courtney Vandiver, Andrea Stewart at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stacey Crenshaw, Jenna Junell, Trish Kyle at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tara Caldwell, Cabrina Owsley, Kelli Blanton at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Terri & John Havens at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Macari Potter, Sveta Darnell, Hope Young at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Amy Murchison, Carolyn Tanner, Kara Vidal, Cindy Bollhorn, Stephanie Cockrell, Pepper Edens at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shoppers with Herta's Wreaths at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A variety of merchants filled both pavilions for the Holiday Market at The Clubs of Houston Oaks (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / Featured Parties

Swank Clubs at Houston Oaks Turn Up the Holiday Magic With a Market, Cocktail Party and More

BY // 11.24.21
photography Priscilla Dickson
Amy Staats, Kathy Ambrose, Terri Havens, Diane Kingshill, Susan Vick at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John Havens, Steve Alvis, Judd Grady, Cale Kobza, Dr. Gary Brock at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Amy Reeves, Hope Young, Lindsay Mousoudakis, Kim Bergen at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Walker, Kendall Kobza, Sarah Caruth at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brian Kingshill, a Holiday Market vendor, Terry Andrews at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ashley Zarr at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gary & Cathy Brock, Gray Bertuccio, Jill King at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Clubs at Houston Oaks dressed for the holidays (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kelly McWherter, Macari Potter, Marcia Smart, Kristen McMackin at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paula Winter, Courtney Vandiver, Andrea Stewart at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stacey Crenshaw, Jenna Junell, Trish Kyle at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tara Caldwell, Cabrina Owsley, Kelli Blanton at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Terri & John Havens at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Macari Potter, Sveta Darnell, Hope Young at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amy Murchison, Carolyn Tanner, Kara Vidal, Cindy Bollhorn, Stephanie Cockrell, Pepper Edens at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shoppers with Herta's Wreaths at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
A variety of merchants filled both pavilions for the Holiday Market at The Clubs of Houston Oaks (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Amy Staats, Kathy Ambrose, Terri Havens, Diane Kingshill, Susan Vick at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

John Havens, Steve Alvis, Judd Grady, Cale Kobza, Dr. Gary Brock at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Amy Reeves, Hope Young, Lindsay Mousoudakis, Kim Bergen at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Margaret Walker, Kendall Kobza, Sarah Caruth at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brian Kingshill, a Holiday Market vendor, Terry Andrews at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ashley Zarr at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Gary & Cathy Brock, Gray Bertuccio, Jill King at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Clubs at Houston Oaks dressed for the holidays (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kelly McWherter, Macari Potter, Marcia Smart, Kristen McMackin at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Paula Winter, Courtney Vandiver, Andrea Stewart at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stacey Crenshaw, Jenna Junell, Trish Kyle at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tara Caldwell, Cabrina Owsley, Kelli Blanton at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Terri & John Havens at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Macari Potter, Sveta Darnell, Hope Young at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Amy Murchison, Carolyn Tanner, Kara Vidal, Cindy Bollhorn, Stephanie Cockrell, Pepper Edens at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shoppers with Herta's Wreaths at The Clubs of Houston Oaks Holiday Market (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A variety of merchants filled both pavilions for the Holiday Market at The Clubs of Houston Oaks (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Oh what a jolly time it was when The Clubs at Houston Oaks hosted a two-tiered Holiday Market and celebration that began with a cocktail preview party featuring not only shopping but bourbon and tequila tastings, and the following day a holiday luncheon. On both occasions, the champagne flowed as holiday spirits gained pre-Thanksgiving momentum.

This first annual event spread across the Houston Oaks lavishly shaded landscape with vendors setting up shop in the Conservatory and the Pavilion. As many as 50 booths featured all manner of gift possibilities, holiday decor and fashions for self and friends. Jewelry designer Christina Greene, who recently opened a shop in Rice Village, was on hand in the Conservatory to discuss her must-have delicate pieces dipped in 18-karat gold while Switch2Pure founder and clean beauty guru Estela Cockrell displayed her array of skin care and beauty tools in the Pavilion.

We swooned over Herta Martin’s wreaths, wreaths for all seasons. And as a Louisiana girl, I seriously considered picking up the dazzling Mardi Gras wreath. But then the holiday wreaths were so compelling that they won my pocketbook. Familiar vendors included Tejas Boots, Transparent Sunglasses, Maida’s, Bella Madre Jewelry and Cal-a-Vie, the latter owned by Cal-a-Vie CEO Terri Havens and husband John Havens, president of Seismic Exchange.

The Havens along with Kim and Chuck Watson, co-founder of Eagle Energy Partners, and Marci and Steve Alvis, managing partner of NewQuest Properties own The Clubs of Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, a 45-minute drive (traffic willing) from inner Houston. They have transformed the old Tenneco Oil and Gas Co. family retreat into a luxurious, nearly 1,000-acre members-only family resort offering  golf, tennis, shooting and other amenities as well as real estate, all wrapped in a verdant shroud of oak trees.

To date, 40 of the residential lots on the main campus have been sold with an additional 100 lots soon becoming available. Those attending the two Holiday Market events represented the club owners, club homeowners and guests.

PC Seen: Diane and Brian Kingshill, Stephanie Cockrell, Terry Andrews, Cathy and Dr. Gary Brock, Sveta Darnell, Judd Grady, Marcia Smart, Kendall and Cale Kobza, Cabrina Owsley, Kelli Blanton, and Kara Vidal.

