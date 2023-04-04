Chairs Whitney and Marc Lawson and Lexi and Mike Marek 2
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Stay in School Gala Delivers a $425,000 Push — Communities in Schools Make a Difference

$13 Million Gift Provides a Major Boost

BY // 04.04.23
Chairs Marc & Whitney Lawson and Lexi & Mike Marek
What: Communities in Schools of Houston “Stay in School” gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: As is tradition, the evening featured “CIS Stages,” a mix of staff, students and parents who shared how Communities in Schools has impacted their lives. There were moving testimonials from elementary, middle and high school students as well as Communities in Schools alumni and CIS student support managers.

The most exciting moment of the evening came when CIS of Houston board president Omar Reid provided an update on how funds from the generous $13 million of billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s 2022 overall gift of $133.5 million to CIS national will be used for students, staff and sustainability in Houston.

In addition,Communities in Schools presented a video celebrating 10 years of the CIS Mental Health Initiative. Following that, emcee Lisa Malosky asked for a moment of silence for the Uvalde and Nashville families who lost loved ones in the those mass school shootings.

“The Stay in School Gala is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to support the education and future of Houston students who will benefit from the many services we offer, including mental health supports,” Communities in Schools CEO Lisa Descant says. “We are grateful for our supporters and partners who make our mission possible by ensuring all students stay in school and have the tools necessary to succeed.”

Applause, applause for chairs Whitney and Marc Lawson and Lexi and Mike Marek for drawing 475 guests, many fresh faces new to Communities in Schools. In the effort, they raised $425,000.

Dancing to the tunes of Austin’s 1980s tribute band The Spazmatics closed out the evening.

PC Seen: Holly and Austin Alvis, Ashlee and Brian Salazar, Talbott and Burke Shaw, Kendall and Clay Trozzo, GayeLynn Zarrow, Elizabeth Russell, Linda Gale White, Kim and David Flanagan, Tanya Shelby, Eric Johnson, Kathryn Medina, Kit and Carl Detering, Lauren and Mario Gagetta, Jessica and Steven O’Connor, and Casey and Eric Powell. 

