Chef Bruno Davaillon to Open a Lush Patio Cafe Along the Katy Trail and an Over-the-Top Steakhouse Heads to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort

JOA comes from the same owners as now closed Nuri Grill. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

JOA is now open in the former Nuri Grill space in Koreatown. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A new French-Asian fusion restaurant will open at The Terminal at Katy Trail in 2024.

From Stephan Courseau, founder of Travis Street Hospitality, and Chef Partner Bruno Davaillon (Bullion, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek) comes a new French-Asian restaurant at the currently-under-construction Terminal at Katy Trail development. Le PasSage will open at the upcoming Knox Street luxury residence in early 2024.

The group’s fourth concept (others are Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, and Georgie), Le PasSage was designed by Austin-based Michael Hsu Office of Architecture — who also designed the new building — and will feature an open-air cafe with an outdoor patio offering views of the Katy Trail.

A new Korean BBQ concept from Nuri Grill creators debuts in Koreatown.

Now open in the former Nuri Grill space, JOA is a new Korean BBQ concept from the same owner, Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim. Boasting more casual vibes compared to its upscale predecessor, the new spot still offers the ability to grill your own meats at your table. Michelin Guide-acknowledged Korean chef Minji Kim is staying on from Nuri Grill, crafting an authentic menu of meats, fried rice, noodles, and hot pot. The drink program consists of Korean Soju, sake, Asian beers, and cocktails.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

An upscale steak and seafood concept is coming to Omni PGA Frisco Resort this spring.

Debuting at the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort this spring, Trick Rider is an upscale steak and seafood concept led by Executive Chef Joshua Jasho. Inspired by female trick riders (particularly Sydna Yokley Woodyard) and Texas culture, the new, dinner-only spot will offer premium cuts of in-house dry-aged meats, a raw bar, East Coast oysters, shellfish, and more. For drinks, you’ll find wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails on the menu.

A highlight of the design is a 16-foot-long, 1,500-pound crystal horse chandelier made to look like a star-filled Texas sky hanging above the bar. Designed by Jeffery Beers International, this stand-out piece includes 4,075 bohemian cut crystal beads.

A local Tex-Mex restaurant is joining the restaurant portfolio at Maple Terrace.

Currently being renovated by Hines (along with Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests), Uptown’s Maple Terrace has announced its second (and final) restaurant concept — Doce Mesas. Joining the buzzy Dallas outpost of CATCH, the local Tex-Mex spot will open in the second freestanding restaurant building at the site in 2024.

Founded by Michael “Mico” Rodriguez, this will be the third location of Doce Mesas (the others are near Knox Street and at The Hill). It will also be the first outpost to serve breakfast.

Park Cities bistro Au Troisième gets a new name and other updates.

Co-founded by Bobby Pollette in 2021, this Preston Center bistro is now called A·T Bistro. Along with the name change, there is a new 600-square-foot dog-friendly outdoor patio, private dining room, wine cellar open to the public, expanded Sunday brunch, and new happy hour. Tuesday through Friday (3 pm to 6 pm), you can get smash burgers for $11, Bang Bang Shrimp for $12, $12 specialty cocktails, $5 draft beers, $3 off house wines, and more bites.