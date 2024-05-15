The Woodlands’ 2024 Community Champions Are Revealed — Find Out Who This Year’s Biggest Difference Makers Are

Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes are co chairs of The Walk gala in The Woodlands.

Missy Herndon (Interfaith of The Woodlands), Jim Parisi (St. Luke’s Health) and Community Champions Dr. Scott Greenberg, Courtney Pell Wilkerson, Bret Strong, Taylor Handfelt, Amber Scheer, Jim Carmen, Julie and Scott Lile, and Alison Yee, and The Walk co-chairs Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes have a moment in The Woodlands.

Interfaith of The Woodlands hosted “The Walk Reveal Soirée” at Truluck’s restaurant in The Woodlands and revealed this year’s roster of Community Champions. Community Champions are people who have been vital in furthering Interfaith’s mission, and those who impact countless lives by investing in the nonprofit through their professional achievements and personal contributions.

Chosen by a selection committee, the 10 Community Champions for 2024 are Dr. Scott Greenberg, Courtney Pell Wilkerson, Bret Strong, Taylor Handfelt, Amber Scheer, Jim Carman, Julie and Scott Lile, Alison Yee, and Pat Seder.

“We are honored to live, work and play in a community filled with people who have a heart to serve,” Interfaith of The Woodlands president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “Our 2024 Community Champions are model examples of people who are committed to continuing the work of building a loving and caring community through their various local involvements.

“We are happy to be celebrating them on August 24th.”

That’s the date of “The Walk: Fashion for a Cause,” chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes. This memorable night is being creatively led by renowned Houston fashion show producer Lenny Matuszewski Jr. The event includes a New York-style runway fashion show, featuring designs from Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as a luxury bid board and live auction.

The 2024 Community Champions will star in the Runway Finale, leading everyone into a one-of-a-kind afterparty sponsored by Kink Team Luxe.

The Walk is set to be held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, August 24 from 6 pm to midnight. All event proceeds will fund programs offered through Interfaith of The Woodlands that are designed to assist South

Montgomery County neighbors in need. Interfaith also helps seniors through a variety of services to help them age in place.

This Walk is no ordinary event. The Woodlands’ own Community Champions modeling high fashion looks make this a near must attend night.