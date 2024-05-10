The Woodlands’ Hometown Heroes Take Centerstage as Interfaith Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary In a Lavish $700,000 Night

Fire chief Palmer Buck accepted the Mitchell Award on behalf of the Woodlands firefighters from Howard Hughes president of Houston region Jim Carmen.
Hometown Heroes co-chairs Julie and Scott Lile kicked off the gala.
Interfaith Hometown Heroes (Photo by Daniela Weaver Photography)
President and CEO of Interfaith Missy Herndon shared highlights of the year with gala attendees at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.
This year's group of Hometown Heroes are flanked by Kevin Brady and Missy Herndon, were Linda Nelson, Roxanne Davis, Justin Kendrick, Dr. Mark Murrell, Nicole and Will Murphy, Ray Sanders, Dr. Stephen Popp from The John Cooper School and Rotary of The Woodlands representative Kay Boem-Fannin, and Senator Brandon Creighton.
Debra and Gil Staley (Photo by Daniela Weaver Photography)
Bret and Angela Strong make the scene at the Hometown Heroes event in The Woodlands.
Dr. Ann Snyder, Nelda Luce Blair and Vicki Richmond are all Hometown Heroes alumni.
Theresa Wagaman, Barry Blanton and Julie Ambler were former Hometown Heroes in attendance at the 25th anniversary gala.
Will and Nicole Murphy
Fire chief Palmer Buck accepted the Mitchell Award on behalf of the Woodlands firefighters from Howard Hughes president of Houston region Jim Carmen.

Hometown Heroes co-chairs Julie and Scott Lile kicked off the gala.

The 2024 Hometown Heroes Inductees and the alumni present at the gala are quite a group of difference makers. (Photo by Daniela Weaver Photography)

President and CEO of Interfaith Missy Herndon shared highlights of the year with gala attendees at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

This year's group of Hometown Heroes are flanked by Kevin Brady and Missy Herndon, were Linda Nelson, Roxanne Davis, Justin Kendrick, Dr. Mark Murrell, Nicole and Will Murphy, Ray Sanders, Dr. Stephen Popp from The John Cooper School and Rotary of The Woodlands representative Kay Boem-Fannin, and Senator Brandon Creighton.

Debra and Gil Staley celebrated with other Hometown Heroes alumni. (Photo by Daniela Weaver Photography)

Bret and Angela Strong make the scene at the Hometown Heroes event in The Woodlands.

Dr. Ann Snyder, Nelda Luce Blair and Vicki Richmond are all Hometown Heroes alumni.

Theresa Wagaman, Barry Blanton and Julie Ambler were former Hometown Heroes in attendance at the 25th anniversary gala.

Will and Nicole Murphy

Society / Featured Parties

The Woodlands’ Hometown Heroes Take Centerstage as Interfaith Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary In a Lavish $700,000 Night

The Woodlands Fire Department's Every Day Heroes Have a Moment Too

05.10.24
photography Daniela Weaver Photography
Fire chief Palmer Buck accepted the Mitchell Award on behalf of the Woodlands firefighters from Howard Hughes president of Houston region Jim Carmen.

Hometown Heroes co-chairs Julie and Scott Lile kicked off the gala.

The 2024 Hometown Heroes Inductees and the alumni present at the gala are quite a group of difference makers. (Photo by Daniela Weaver Photography)

President and CEO of Interfaith Missy Herndon shared highlights of the year with gala attendees at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

This year's group of Hometown Heroes are flanked by Kevin Brady and Missy Herndon, were Linda Nelson, Roxanne Davis, Justin Kendrick, Dr. Mark Murrell, Nicole and Will Murphy, Ray Sanders, Dr. Stephen Popp from The John Cooper School and Rotary of The Woodlands representative Kay Boem-Fannin, and Senator Brandon Creighton.

Debra and Gil Staley celebrated with other Hometown Heroes alumni. (Photo by Daniela Weaver Photography)

Bret and Angela Strong make the scene at the Hometown Heroes event in The Woodlands.

Dr. Ann Snyder, Nelda Luce Blair and Vicki Richmond are all Hometown Heroes alumni.

Theresa Wagaman, Barry Blanton and Julie Ambler were former Hometown Heroes in attendance at the 25th anniversary gala.

Interfaith of The Woodlands celebrated both its 50th Anniversary and 25 years of Hometown Heroes at The Celebration of Excellence gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. This milestone anniversary gala honored the past and celebrated the present by honoring eight new Hometown Heroes — with Julie and Scott Lile co chairing the gala.

First up was a reception for previous Hometown Heroes, and the induction of this year’s class of eight into the alumni group of 162 previous Hometown Heroes. Recognized this year as the new Hometown Heroes were Roxanne Davis, Justin Kendrick, Nicole and Will Murphy, Dr. Mark Murrell, Ray Sanders, The John Cooper School and Rotary of The Woodlands.

“The Celebration of Excellence Gala is rooted in celebrating our hometown, as well as our neighbors who go above and beyond in service to others,” Interfaith of The Woodlands president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “This milestone anniversary year, we celebrated 25 years of Hometown Heroes, while remembering those who have come before us, whose contributions have created this very special place we call home.”

The tradition of honoring Hometown Heroes in The Woodlands began in 1999. The gala featured a proclamation that paid tribute to Interfaith’s 50 years of caring, presented and read by Texas Senator Brandon Creighton.

For only the fifth time since the inception of the award, The Mitchell Award was presented by Jim Carman, Howard Hughes president of the Houston region, to The Woodlands Fire Department, represented by Fire Chief Palmer Buck.

The gala drew 675 supporters and raised nearly $660,000 for Interfaith of The Woodlands. Interfaith serves neighbors in need in South Montgomery County. These essential funds help individuals and families in crisis with aid such as food, shelter, clothing vouchers, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, gas cards and  job placements.

To raise more funds, a live auction was led by Hometown Hero Will Murphy, ex-officio of the board of directors, and included unique experiences such as a week-long stay at a stunning beach house in Watercolor, Florida; a lavish private dining experience and steak board class for 10 at TRIS, courtesy of Chef Austin Simmons; an exclusive VIP experience at the 2025 Chevron Championship, including playing a foursome with two LPGA players; and a Breitling Men’s Superocean watch donated by the Breitling Boutique in Market Street from Lewis Jewelers.

Everyone had the opportunity to bid on an array of memorable items at the bid board, participate in a gift card pull and shop The Woodlands Style items.

