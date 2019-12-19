Hannah McNair, Joanna Marks, Megan Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nina Westbrook, Alicia Smith, Laurel D’ Antoni photo by Jacob Power
Brad and Brenda Jones, Jacee and Kelly Wolf photo by Jacob Power
Kendall Polk, Blayne Fertitta, Kendal Ott photos by Jacob Power
Zack Rosenberg, Greg Hill photo by Jacob Power
Stephanie Tsuru, Lindsey Bowman, Katie Tsuru, Lesha Elsenbrook photo Jacob Power
Hallie Vanderhider and Bill King photo by Daniel Ortiz
Julie and Ron Finck photo by Jacob Power
Steven and Sandy Wolf, Clutch phjoto by Jacob Power
Thao and Bertille Sefolosha photo by Jacob Power
Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Bill Baldwin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Leila Perrin and Beth Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Stephen Lewis and Allison Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Amy and Gary Haymond photo by Jacob Power
Greg and Lauren Hill, Sydney and Jeff Shellebarger photo by Jacob Power
Edward and Lawanda Laase photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alicia Smith, Clutch, Deborah Duncan photo by Jacob Power
Greg and Amy Hill photo by Jacob Power
Camila Cubero, Disney Harris photo by Jacob Power
Laurel D’Antoni, Rita Joubran photo by Daniel Ortiz
Frank and Stephanie Tsuru photo by Daniel Ortiz
Russell and Nina Westbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kathy and Steve Green photo by Jacob Power
Joanna Marks, Cal and Hannah McNair photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Interesting Cocktail Party Raises $1.4 Million in Just Two Hours — Sports Stars Play Big

The D'Antonis, Russell Westbrook, Cal McNair and More

BY // 12.19.19
Hannah McNair, Joanna Marks, Megan Hotze (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nina Westbrook, Alicia Smith, Laurel D’ Antoni (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brad & Brenda Jones, Jacee & Kelly Wolf (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kendall Polk, Blayne Fertitta, Kendal Ott (Photo by Jacob Power)
SBP founder Zack Rosenberg, Greg Hill (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie Tsuru, Lindsey Bowman, Katie Tsuru, Lesha Elsenbrook (Photo by Jacob Power)
Hallie Vanderhider, Bill King (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie & Ron Finck (Photo by Jacob Power)
Steven & Sandy Wolf (Photo by Jacob Power)
Thao & Bertille Sefolosha (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Brigitte Kalai, Bill Baldwin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephen & Allison Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy & Gary Haymond (Photo by Jacob Power)
Greg & Lauren Hill, Sydney & Jeff Shellebarger (Photo by Jacob Power)
Edward & Lawanda Laase (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alicia Smith, Clutch, Deborah Duncan (Photo by Jacob Power)
Greg & Amy Hill (Photo by Jacob Power)
Camila Cubero, Disney Harris (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laurel D'Antoni, Rita Joubran (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frank & Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Steve Green (Photo by Jacob Power)
Joanna Marks, Cal & Hannah McNair (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
While the big winds and high waters of Katrina spurred the founding of SBP in south Louisiana, it was a major windfall that this week earned the now national nonprofit a whopping $1.4 million. All during a two-hour cocktail party, dubbed “Answering the Call.”

In a nod to Houston’s recent disastrous floods, thunder and lightning greeted the 300 guests as they arrived in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom. That reminder was just the beginning of the night of mighty fundraising for the organization that helps quickly rebuild homes after disasters.

Applause, applause for chairs Laurel D’Antoni, Alicia Smith and Nina Westbrook who lassoed a powerful and uber generous team of honorary chairs — Jennifer and David Ducote, developer and race car driver; Brigitte and Bashar Kalai, founder and CEO of Ameripex;  Hannah and Cal McNair, Houston Texans CEO; Ashley and Jeremy Radack, Sydney and Jeff Shellebarger, retired president of Chevron North American Exploration & Production; Leticia and Stephen Trauber, Citigroup exec;  Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Momentum Midstream CEO and Hallie Vanderhider, managing director at SFC Energy Management.

Vanderhider, Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni (husband of Laurel) and CITGO upped the ante with major pledges during the Build a House appeal. Add to that the surprise contribution from the Astros Foundation of $280,000 to rebuild new homes for those in need following Harvey and Imelda. More funds were garnered during the live auction in which auctioneer Stephen Lewis prodded tens of thousands more, $42,500 of which earned the high bidder a road trip with D’Antoni and the Rockets team. Lewis even commanded $13,000 for a $10,000 IW Marks Jewelers gift card. Add the financial clout of presenting sponsor Reliant.

PC Seen: SBP founder Zack Rosenberg, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (married to Nina), SBP founder Zack Rosenberg, Joanna Marks, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Katie and AJ Brass, Kim Moody, Donna and Norman Lewis, Blayne Fertitta, Bill King, Sondra and Steve Myers, Fady Armanious and Bill King, Megan and Luke Hotze, Ericka Bagwell, Maureen Hackett, and Sylvia Forsyth.

