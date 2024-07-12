CoolxDad Salutes the City’s Great Dads — Recognizing Fathers Who Make a World of Difference

CoolxDad proves that it’s cool to be a good dad. The father-focused nonprofit held its first Real-Time Brunch event, honoring exceptional Houston fathers who have made a positive impact in the community. The debut of this soon-to-be annual brunch took place at Studio Space Houston in Bellaire.

This brunch did more than simply celebrate fatherhood. It also raised funds for CoolxDad’s new headquarters, which is slated to open this fall in the new East River development in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

“We’re laying down roots for a brighter future,” CoolxDad founder Kevin Barnett says. “CoolxDad’s new headquarters will be a beacon of empowerment, driving fathers and their families towards greater engagement, connection and a purpose-driven life.

“Together, we’re building a legacy of strength and unity.”

Sponsored by Toyota, the lively gathering featured a delicious meal by Chef Andre Nieves of Cafe Brasil. Passed appetizers of fried grit cakes, mini avocado toast and ceviche accompanied the buffet of waffles, chilaquiles, cheddar biscuits, fried chicken wings and cold oats. Drink sponsors Hennessy and Tequila Supremacía fueled the afternoon, as Houston DJ group The Waxaholics spun records.

CoolxDad aims to uplift and support fathers of color, who are often subjected to negative stereotypes. To recognize men who have defied those labels, the nonprofit presented its Real-Time Awards to 12 outstanding men. Winners included chef Chris Williams, pastor Jamail Johnson, Houston Rockets CMO/CSO Julian Duncan, entrepreneurs Marcus Lovely, Jeremy Craft and Fred Agho, and councilman Edward Pollard.

Johnson — who serves as executive director of the African American Male Wellness Agency in addition to being a pastor — spoke about the timeliness of this recognition, as it took place during June, which is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I’ll ask you, brother,” Johnson says. “The same way that you check your oil, the same way you check your tire pressure, make sure you check on yourself.”

Councilman Pollard also took to the stage, sharing how CoolxDad inspires him to do more as a father and an elected official.

“Sometimes, society does not give us the appreciation that we deserve for the things that we do,” Pollard notes. “Many of us are entrepreneurs. We work long hours, and we have to sacrifice time away from our families. So to all the mothers and the mother figures, we thank you for the support as well.

“But it’s organizations like CoolxDad, who make it cool to be a cool dad.”

PC Seen: CoolxDad board members including Adam Weaver, John DeBerry; Real-Time Award honorees including Marvin Pierre, Douglas Johnson, Thomas Fields, Jarrod Rector, Claude Green and Courtney Lindsay; Lacee Jacobs-Barnett; Erika Jones; Jarren Small; Dieter Cantu; Keith Jacobs; and Carlia Helm.

Learn more about the CoolxDad organization here.