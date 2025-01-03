Cotton Holdings CEO Pete Bell’s Completely Remodeled River Oaks Mansion Is a $7.6 Million Stunner — And the Perfect Scrumptious Birthday Bash Setting
Giving New Definition to a Party HouseBY Shelby Hodge // 01.02.25
Little could be more entertaining than this intersection of a spectacular party and a pitch to sell the River Oaks mansion in which it was held. Cotton Holdings founder and CEO Pete Bell, owner of 1069 Kirby Drive, opted to have his 55th birthday bash in the home that he completely remodeled and shortly thereafter decided he was ready to move on from. It’s now on the market with a $7,675,000 asking price.
Bell tapped his right hand associate and bestie, the glamorous Zinat Ahmed, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing, to organize the holiday fête in the house which displayed his and his company’s talents in design and construction.
In advance of the party, in an effort to make the home even more appealing to potential buyers, the 9,250 square foot River Oaks retreat was dressed to the nines for the holidays. Beribboned wreaths adorned the windows, Christmas lights sparkled across the gracefully sloping lawn and an elaborate and festive tent was erected for the gathering of 80 friends.
Beth Wolff Properties realtor Nikki Simpson, who has the listing, was among the attendees who swooned over the design. While Ahmed notes that the party was actually to celebrate with close friends, the event launched a buzz on this unique Houston property.
Built in 1983 and completely updated and reimagined in the past year, the River Oaks residence has five/six bedrooms, six full and three half baths, a media room, guest quarters, a pool, five gas log fireplaces, two interior staircases and an elevator. The grand foyer with its sweeping staircase features lavish diamond plastered walls and intricately laid hardwood floors. The parlor has been redesigned as an entertaining space with luxurious marble and a free-standing bar. The room leads to a veranda that overlooks the new swimming pool which makes this a rare gem that is perfect for entertaining.
Secluded behind decorative iron gates, the vast circular driveway to the house and the porte cochère have been enhanced with Moroccan stone pavers. Landscaping has been completely refigured. Interiors are dressed in exceptional custom painted wallpaper, custom drapes and shades.
Here’s the inside scoop why the house is for sale: When Bell moved in, he was overwhelmed with all the workmen and work that had been required for the transformation. So he put it on the market. However, now that he is in it and is feeling quite comfortable and enjoying the home, he is not so anxious to move on any more. It all depends on finding the right buyer that will appreciate the style he created in house, he notes.
Now about the party: Cotton Culinary handled the seated dinner which won rave reviews from guests. The tent decor with midnight blue draping chandeliers, paneling and hundreds of deep red roses served as a homage to Ralph Lauren, an aesthetic that Bell is very fond of. As a surprise, Zinat created a custom Polo bear for Bell — a cowboy bear dressed in a tux — that was featured on everything from cocktail napkins to the birthday cake.
Pete Bell is known not only for his international diversified holding company, but also for his firm’s lavish entertaining style. All of it orchestrated by the talented Ahmed. Consider the Cotton ‘Qu Club at Rodeo Houston, where the firm is a sponsor of the famed barbecue cook-off. And then there was his recent Lone Star Showdown tailgate party. And the poolside brunch celebrating the opening of Bell”s Cotton Pearl Hotel in Round Top.
Scroll through the photo slideshow above this story for more looks at 1069 Kirby Drive.