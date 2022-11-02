Pete Bell and Zinat Ahmed toasting the guests at brunch in Round Top; photo by Daniel Ortiz Photography
The Cotton Pearl Motel owner Pete Bell and creative director Zinat Ahmed toast guests attending offer champagne toasts to Round Top's most recent lodging entry. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top makes its debut during the antiques festival with a midday fête. (Photo by Geibel Creative)

Gillian Sarofim, Lauren Gray, Meghan Horne at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen, Molly Mead at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erika Diaz at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Seales at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

KPRC 'Houston Life' co-host Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at The Cotton Pearl Motel reveal in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Audrey Sarver at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donae Chramosta, Lara Bell at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top was dressed to the floral hilt for the brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Guests Gather in The Rabbit Hole residence at The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Cotton Pearl Motel adds more overnight possibilities to the Round Top hospitality landscape. (Photo by Geibel Creative)

The Cotton Pearl Motel adds more overnight possibilities to the Round Top hospitality landscape. (Photo by Geibel Creative)

Home + Design / Round Top

Getting a Sneak Peek at Round Top’s Hip New Hotel — Cotton Pearl Motel Makes an Early Party Splash

A Fantasyland in the Texas Countryside

BY // 11.02.22
The Cotton Pearl Motel owner Pete Bell and creative director Zinat Ahmed toast guests attending offer champagne toasts to Round Top's most recent lodging entry. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top makes its debut during the antiques festival with a midday fête. (Photo by Geibel Creative)

Gillian Sarofim, Lauren Gray, Meghan Horne at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen, Molly Mead at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erika Diaz at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Seales at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

KPRC 'Houston Life' co-host Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at The Cotton Pearl Motel reveal in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Audrey Sarver at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donae Chramosta, Lara Bell at The Cotton Pearl Motel brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top was dressed to the floral hilt for the brunch reveal. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Guests Gather in The Rabbit Hole residence at The Cotton Pearl Motel in Round Top. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Cotton Pearl Motel adds more overnight possibilities to the Round Top hospitality landscape. (Photo by Geibel Creative)

Galloping entrepreneur Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings CEO, won’t be officially opening his latest hospitality venture — The Cotton Pearl Motel in the heart of Round Top — until January 1. But the master of the global, diversified holding company could not contain his enthusiasm for the fledgling country compound. So he threw a festive pool-side brunch on the property, introducing it to 45 influencers.

They came. They saw. And they swooned as they were escorted on tours through the three-cottage compound. The intimate dwellings in country chic design are flanked by a private pool on the site that includes a pickle ball court, a gas grill, a fire pit and an on-site kitchen trailer for private chefs. Bell is clearly thinking weekend parties and business retreats. Loads of fun.

The quaint development includes a two-bedroom main house called The Cottontail, two single-bed cottages called The 3 Carat Suite and The Garden Suite. All three have access to The Rabbit Hole, a Victorian-inspired parlor and game room featuring custom blue toile wallpaper, and a champagne and  merchandise honor bar system with strong female and rabbit inspired artwork decorating the walls.

The Cotton Pearl Motel creative director veep of marketing for Cotton Holdings Zinat Ahmed prepared a spectacular event that began with arrival through a flower-adorned entry gate and outdoor living space where cocktails, featuring Casa Del Sol Tequila, were served. Greeting guests was a Los Angeles based artist from DTLA Custom to personalize decorated denim jackets, compliments of the motel.

The fantasy setting featured floral arches suspended over rectangular and round wooden tables; Cotton Pearl Motel branded napkins, plates, personal fans, hat scarves, woven totes with candles and hat clips; and much more.

The pickle ball court was taken over by celebrity hat designer Teressa Foglia, who tempted with her decorative handmade hats.

For wining and dining options. the motel partnered with Round Top’s Ellis Motel (which is not a motel at all but a friendly two-story bar) for special cocktails. Cotton Culinary executive chef Wade Schindler provided the lavish brunch fest.

PC Seen: Steph Sebbag, Casa Del Sol Spirits CEO; DTLAcustom’s Tara Martin; Whitney Kuhn Lawson; Christina Greene McAllen; Courtney Zavala; Molly Mead; Heather Almond; Gillian Sarofim; Jenna Lindley; Bailey Bell; Audrey Sarver; Lara Bell; Donae Chramosta; Kristen Cannon; Bethany Buchanan; Marla Hurley; and Meghan Horne.

