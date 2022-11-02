Getting a Sneak Peek at Round Top’s Hip New Hotel — Cotton Pearl Motel Makes an Early Party Splash

The Cotton Pearl Motel adds more overnight possibilities to the Round Top hospitality landscape. (Photo by Geibel Creative)

Galloping entrepreneur Pete Bell, Cotton Holdings CEO, won’t be officially opening his latest hospitality venture — The Cotton Pearl Motel in the heart of Round Top — until January 1. But the master of the global, diversified holding company could not contain his enthusiasm for the fledgling country compound. So he threw a festive pool-side brunch on the property, introducing it to 45 influencers.

They came. They saw. And they swooned as they were escorted on tours through the three-cottage compound. The intimate dwellings in country chic design are flanked by a private pool on the site that includes a pickle ball court, a gas grill, a fire pit and an on-site kitchen trailer for private chefs. Bell is clearly thinking weekend parties and business retreats. Loads of fun.

The quaint development includes a two-bedroom main house called The Cottontail, two single-bed cottages called The 3 Carat Suite and The Garden Suite. All three have access to The Rabbit Hole, a Victorian-inspired parlor and game room featuring custom blue toile wallpaper, and a champagne and merchandise honor bar system with strong female and rabbit inspired artwork decorating the walls.

The Cotton Pearl Motel creative director veep of marketing for Cotton Holdings Zinat Ahmed prepared a spectacular event that began with arrival through a flower-adorned entry gate and outdoor living space where cocktails, featuring Casa Del Sol Tequila, were served. Greeting guests was a Los Angeles based artist from DTLA Custom to personalize decorated denim jackets, compliments of the motel.

The fantasy setting featured floral arches suspended over rectangular and round wooden tables; Cotton Pearl Motel branded napkins, plates, personal fans, hat scarves, woven totes with candles and hat clips; and much more.

The pickle ball court was taken over by celebrity hat designer Teressa Foglia, who tempted with her decorative handmade hats.

For wining and dining options. the motel partnered with Round Top’s Ellis Motel (which is not a motel at all but a friendly two-story bar) for special cocktails. Cotton Culinary executive chef Wade Schindler provided the lavish brunch fest.

PC Seen: Steph Sebbag, Casa Del Sol Spirits CEO; DTLAcustom’s Tara Martin; Whitney Kuhn Lawson; Christina Greene McAllen; Courtney Zavala; Molly Mead; Heather Almond; Gillian Sarofim; Jenna Lindley; Bailey Bell; Audrey Sarver; Lara Bell; Donae Chramosta; Kristen Cannon; Bethany Buchanan; Marla Hurley; and Meghan Horne.