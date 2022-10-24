Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo

The grand finale: a cowgirl bride in a stunning fur by Chasseur NYC at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Event Co-Chairs Ally Ravnaas and Lorene Agather at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo/Sharon Ellman) (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Linda Conn, Janie Beggs, and Martha Williams at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Gift Bags featuring bandanas embroidered with "Elaine's Eight" by Monogram Club at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Courtney Dabney and Brooke Dowdy at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Kit Moncrief, Stacie McDavid, Kelsey Patterson, Olivia Kearney and Elaine Agather at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Mamie Horton, Allie Turney, and Katherine Dalton at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Madi Davis, Lisa Barfield Kopecky, and Mackenzie Moore at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Back row (left to right): Laura Fierer, Holly Cauble, Ally Ravnaas, Kit Urlich and Molly Hoisager. Front row (left to right): Chrissy Oldham, Melissa Tucker, Eunice McColm, Gina Ravnaas, and Linda Casey at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Patty Williams, Sabrina Speirs, and JJ Contreras at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Model in a fabulous La Vie dress at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Nicole Sheridan and Event Co-Chair Lorene Agather at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Rozanne Rosenthal, Mary Lipscomb, and Maddie Rosenthal at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Courtland McBroom and Event Co-Chair Ally Ravnaas at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Melinda Rathke and Becca Quisenberry at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Beautiful centerpiece by Bill Bostelman at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Katey McFarlan and Bekah Pollock at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Board President Kit Moncrief and Elaine Agather at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Teresa Hubbard and Charlotte Tripplehorn at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Miron Crosby luxury cowboy boots at the Desert Rose Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Olivia Kearney, Event Co-Chair Lorene Agather, Emmy Lou Prescott, and Event Co-Chair Ally Ravnaas at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth.

Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t miss event. Thanks to co-chairs Ally Ravnaas and Lorene Agather, attendees shopped a perfectly curated group of vendors just in time for Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo season. Additionally, the looks hit the runway in a fashion show featuring participating merchants’ clothing and accessories. Fort Worth’s own Isabella Breedlove styled the show to perfection alongside style show director Karl Marshall.

“I have been going to fashion shows for a long time,” Fort Worth philanthropist Olivia Kearney says. “I have seen fashion shows from all over. And this is the best I have ever seen.”

The spirt of the cowgirl was alive and well at the Desert Rose Luncheon. River Crest Country Club transformed into a beautiful backdrop for the shopping event. A large painting of a cattle herd from vendor Bee Street Gallery greeted everyone upon arrival. The stage featured a video backdrop with scenes from The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame exhibit “Dare to Wear.” Iconic looks worn by favorite cowgirls like Stacie McDavid and Elaine Agather were featured. Additionally, beautiful blooming cactus centerpieces by Bill Bostelman with Flowers on the Square perfectly completed the look.

Channeling Elaine Agather’s best advice, everyone went home with swag bags containing adorable, embroidered bandanas by Becca Quisenberry of Monogram Club. Each bandana contained a life lesson from Elaine’s Eight. Who doesn’t want a scarf with a wise cowgirl’s words to live by?

Saddle Your Own Horse. Like What You Do. Turn on a Dime. Stay Connected. Practice Free Speech. Get Over It. Develop Your Funny Bone. Strengthen Your Backbone.

Cowgirl Up With Desert Rose

Shoppers delighted in Miron Crosby luxury cowboy boots and trendy dresses from La Vie Style House. Handcrafted furs from Chasseur of New York left many hoping that Stock Show weather gives them reason to bundle up. Fashion mainstays such as Noble 31 and Etro also made strong showings.

Once again, the Desert Rose Luncheon provided the perfect combination of cowgirls and couture. Many chic Fort Worth cowgirls are surely already looking forward to the third annual Desert Rose Luncheon next year.

PC Scene: Kit Moncrief, Elaine Agather, Kelsey Patterson, Olivia Kearney, Nicole Sheridan, Sainty Nelson, Molly Van Amburgh, Susanna Gorski, Taylor Bennett, Madolin Rosenthal and Laura Shoppa.