Pushing to Make Houston Safer From Crime — Crime Stoppers Salutes Those Fighting For Justice

Dave & Laura Ward, State Senator John Whitmire at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mayte Weitzman, Jennifer Hohman, Rania Mankarious, Jordan Seff, Anita O'Shaughnessy, Jenna Moon at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

The McIntyre family John & Genny Madi, Mason at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tena & Tyson Faust at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Crime Stoppers board member Wendy Baimbridge, baord chair Justin Vickery and vice chair Lindsay Aronstein at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Crime Stoppers Board Member Alicia Smith, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Brigitte Kalai, Honoree Hallie Vanderhider at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Harris Commissioner Jack Cagel, honoree Joe Madison at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Honoree Amy Leibman, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious, honorees Sheridan Williams, Genny McIntyre at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

Dave Ward for whom the Crime Stoppers headquarters building is named, honoree Shara Fryer at the Houston's Heroes luncheon (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: Crime Stoppers’ Houston’s Heroes Awards luncheon

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: Eight awards and 11 honorees, recognized for their contributions toward helping Houston become a safer community, took the spotlight at the luncheon that added $210,000 to Crime Stoppers‘ coffers. Keeping the program moving was emcee Dana Tyson, host of the Sunny 99.1 Morning Show.

“In a year where more victims are outcrying and community members are fed up with crime, Crime Stoppers of Houston is prouder than ever to honor those who are #standingforpublicsafety,” Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious told the gathering. “Crime rates and the politicization of crime are destroying Houston.

“Houstonians will not sit by and allow that to happen. This luncheon was another example of that. Restoring a safe Houston is going to take all of us, working together, differences aside.”

Funds raised at the luncheon will assist Crime Stoppers in its crime-solving initiatives through the famed 713-222-TIPS Tip Line and expand the free crime prevention and safety education, which is provided across the region via the nonprofit’s Safe Community Program and Safe School Institute.

Those recognized for their longstanding support of crime prevention and public safety initiatives were:

The Johnny Klevenhange Award to Fox 26 for its Breaking Bond series

The Fenner Weller Award to Joe Madison and his Demand Disruption, which aims at human trafficking

The Leiv Platou Award to Amy Leibman, Genny McIntyre and Sheridan Willams, founders of Community Chats (on crime) and Citizens United Against Crime

The Corporate Citizen Award to The Hamill Foundation

The Safe School Award to Pam Wells, executive director, Region 4, Education Service Center

The Women Who Shape Houston Award to philanthropist and business woman Hallie Vanderhider

Partner of the Year to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

The Dave Ward Excellence in Media Award to NewsRadio 740 KTRH morning anchor Shara Fryer, with her award presented by Dave Ward himself

PC Seen: State Senators John Whitmire and Paul Bettencourt, Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner, Harris Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Crime Stoppers board chair Justin Vickery, John Eddie Williams, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Rachel Bagwell, Lynette and Mike Kuznar, John McIntyre, Lee Vela, Laura Ward, Alicia Smith, Michelle Heinz, Kristina Somerville, and Amy Pierce.