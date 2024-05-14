Houston’s Jazz Supper Club Night Honors DACAMERA’s Pioneering Leader and a Roster of Talented Young Artists

What: DACAMERA Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club evening

Where: The Four Seasons Hotel

PC Moment: This Houston night was all about the music beginning with the three salons where DACAMERA‘s Young Artists performed works from Felix Mendelssohn, Fanny Mendelssohn and Claude Debussy as well as the world premiere of Young Artist composer Oliver Dubon’s “Homage to Beethoven.”

The sellout throng of performing arts supporters was invited to visit each of the three salons before moving into the ballroom for the seated dinner and a performance from acclaimed jazz pianist Jason Moran along with mezzo-soprano, multi-dimensional vocalist Alicia Hall Moran.

KHOU Channel 11 news anchor and longtime friend of DACAMERA Len Cannon emceed the musical evening chaired by Drs. Anthony and Annette Brissett. DACAMERA’s Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club raised more than $250,000.

The evening also celebrated DACAMERA artistic director Sarah Rothenberg‘s three decades with the nonprofit that works to enrich communities through diverse and inventive musical experiences. In her 30 years at the helm, DACAMERA has commissioned and premiered 30 new works. Honoring that tenure, DACAMERA board president Heidi Gerger announced that the day had been declared “Sarah Rothenberg Day in Houston.”

“It is incredible that the gala sold out this year. I believe that is a testament to our wonderful supporters and their true appreciation of DACAMERA’s mission,” Rothenberg says. “With the large number of guests in attendance, we were thrilled to be able to add a third music salon so everyone could enjoy the brilliant performances by our Young Artists.”

PC Seen: Lisa and Barron Wallace, Reggie DesRoches, Debbie Allen, David Gerger, Claudia and David Hatcher, Jacquelyn and Collin Cox, Andy Moran, Elaine Finger, Chuck Willits, Guardie and Simin Banister, Bernadette Verzosa, Kristen and Matthew Loden, Michael Vogel, Merri Schneider-Vogel, Lisa Rich, John McLaughlin, Sandra and Sam Cornelius, Mary Alice and Mike Parmet, and Gay and Stan Nord.