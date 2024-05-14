A Fort Worth Tex-Mex Staple Will Move After 42 Years At Its Historic Location

The new Los Vaqueros location will be just around the corner from Exchange Avenue overlooking Marine Creek.

When rumors began making the rounds about one long-time Fort Worth Mexican restaurant’s possible move, fans were up in arms. After all, people tend to get passionate when generations of diners have hosted parties and out-of-town guests at Los Vaqueros’ original Stockyards location during its 42-year run. Today the Cisneros family puts those rumors to rest.

Yes, Los Vaqueros is downsizing a bit, from its century-old, 34,000-square-foot building to an 8,000-square-foot space. But, it’s not leaving the Stockyards ― just moving closer to the action.

They plan to close the original location on June 30 and open the new location after July 4. It will be in the Stockyards Exhibits building (also circa 1927). That’s tucked behind Cattlemans’s Steakhouse, easily accessed by Rodeo Plaza, just beyond John Wayne: An American Experience.

“We’re staying right here in the community we love,” says Vicki Cisneros, president of Cisneros Restaurants Inc. in a release. “We’re just moving down the street to another historic building, right across the plaza from Billy Bob’s.”

A Bit of History Repeating

Los Vaqueros opened at 2629 North Main Street back in 1982. The Cisneros family has now sold the building, and while they did not reveal to whom, Vicki says it is another “family-owned and operated business, deeply rooted in America’s history and excited to be part of the Stockyards community.”

“That building has been here for over 100 years and has had many different owners,” she continues. “We were the longest stewards of the space so far, but it’s time for the building to evolve as well. The Cisneros family has received many offers for the building over the years, but this is the only offer that seemed to represent the building’s integrity. I’m looking forward to witnessing its next chapter.”

The Tex-Mex legend has been keeping up with the changing culinary landscape in other ways. Johnny Cisneros, who serves as the Los Vaqueros chef, got the family-owned restaurant its Blue Zone certification by providing vegan-friendly and gluten-free options alongside traditional Tex-Mex favorites and family recipes including tacos al carbon, steak ranchera, and Don Juan Coco Von ― a breast of chicken marinated in a savory wine sauce with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Well-known for hosting events and parties, due to its former vast location, Los Vaqueros can still handle a crowd. The new Stockyards location will feature an adjacent patio with an additional 85 guests, and Los Vaqueros’ West location in Willow Park, just added a banquet hall with seating for 250 people.