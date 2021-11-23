Impact Dallas Gala Transforms The Thompson Hotel Into an Immersive, Artful Dreamland

On November 4, more than 400 guests attended Impact Dallas Gala, co-hosted by the Dallas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and the Architecture and Design Foundation, to celebrate the role design plays in solving real-world problems, connecting communities and improving lives.

The art-inspired evening, taking place at Thompson Dallas hotel, dazzled and sparkled with great luster as it made its grand return to the Dallas social scene. Attendees representing philanthropy, design, art, architecture and the community had their individualized interpretations of the “creative black tie” attire suggestion. Everything was spotted among Dallas’ socialites and philanthropists, including ball gowns, cowboy boots and statement accessories.

Surprises and delights trickled in through the evening, while the doors opened to the ballroom, and guests were greeted by an interactive kinetic laser display by OTL. The evening was emceed by local entertainer, Ricki Derek, and ended with dancing to music from high-energy, 10-piece party band, Limelight.

AIA Dallas and the Architecture and Design Foundation (the Foundation) raised more than $150,000 to support the mission of the Foundation to foster access to architecture and design for all. The funds raised will support public programming, scholarships, and community-based projects; granting funds to local nonprofit Camp Summit for improvements for their facilities designed pro-bono by AIA Dallas’ Emerging Leaders Program. Jubilee Park and Community Center, a nonprofit serving as a catalyst for revitalization in Southeast Dallas, was recognized as the recipient of the yearly-awarded AD EX Community Cornerstone Award. The selection was for a combination of public facilities, housing, food security, and educational assets that the nonprofit has cultivated for the Jubliee Park neighborhood.

Beyond the pinnacle recognitions and grants, through the generosity of an anonymous donor, the three AD EX Community Cornerstone Award finalists including Jubilee Park and Community Center, CitySquare, and Dallas ISD were all awarded $1,500 in prize money to help advance their missions.

“Jubilee Park and Community Center was selected because they have lived up to their mission, to be a catalyst for community renewal and enrichment, in their 25 years of service to the residents of the Jubilee Park community. They have set the standard for connecting Dallas residents with the health, education, housing, and job resources they need to thrive in our city,” says co-chairs Todd C. Howard and Katherine D. Seale.

Additional awards included Larry Good, FAIA, the founding principal and chairman of Dallas-based firm GFF, who was honored with AIA Dallas’ Lifetime Achievement award. This is the highest honor given to an architect by the organization, the nation’s sixth largest AIA chapter. Good’s children Sara, Robbie and Libby conferred the award and shared remarks, citing Good’s most beloved projects and summarizing that the design community cherishes leaders like their dad who give us a roadmap for achieving lasting impact through a career that balances civic service and professional contributions to the city we love.

Deedie Rose, Hon. AIA, was honored with the AIA Dallas George Foster Harrell Award (Photo by Bruno)

Deedie Rose, Hon. AIA was also honored, given the AIA Dallas George Foster Harrell Award, in recognition of her role as a philanthropist and connector in moving forward some of Dallas’ most impactful projects. The award’s namesake (1906-1980) was an essential part of the AIA Dallas’ growth to national stature. Harrell was known as not only an excellent architect, but a civic and professional leader. The award is not given on a regular basis, but only when recognition for a contribution to the quality of life in this city is of such importance that it is warranted. Rose’s daughter-in-law Catherine Rose conferred the award with special remarks.

“This pied piper has literally changed how people think about design in our city — and beyond. Her influence has altered decisions people made when it came to planning — and BOY, does she love to plan! — designing and eventually building and construction. Starting with a clear mission, Deedie Rose believes and leads with the thesis that a good process will yield a great result for our community,” said Catherine Rose.

“Deedie knows and unabashedly preaches how important good design is to how you feel about yourself, how you interact and connect with others, how it can move you, inspire you and even improve your life. For these reasons, I cannot think of a more deserving and exemplary recipient of the 2021 George Foster Harrell Award.”