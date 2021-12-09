Taxila Stone Celebrates Local Artists and Designers at Its Dallas Showroom

What: Gathering of Texas design industry professionals hosted by Taxila Stone

Where: Taxila Stone Dallas Showroom

The Scene: An inspiring night for design professionals, the Taxila Stone Designer Showroom event was well attended by a variety of industry leaders — from local property owners and architects to the city’s most celebrated designers, talented artists, and design-savvy individuals in the community.

Taxila Stone boasts a well-earned reputation for its unrivaled inventory of inspired surfaces. The company’s knowledgeable team’s passion to assist clients in the selection of the perfect slab is rooted in an adherence to global artisanship and a legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship. Their dedication to sustainable materials and partner-centric mentality is evidenced by the company’s commitment to their suppliers, builders, and long-term relationship with designers.

Guests were treated to an eye-catching showcase of Taxila Stone’s turnkey products and accessories, including stone slabs, porcelain tiles, and outdoor planters and botanical pieces — as well as marble tables, stone art, and manufactured surfaces.

Delicious food and drinks by Uno Catering and La Tacostrona were sampled while browsing. In addition to local guests, the event was also attended by global manufactures Deco Vita and De Casa Marble.

An exciting list of door prizes by Zuo Modern included gift certificates to Taxila Stone and Bob’s Chop House, wallpaper by Tempaper, and autographed copies of Donna Moss’ new book, Best of Show, and Art Folio 2021 by Doug King.

Guests perused compelling artwork by a range of spectacular artists including Erika Wildman, Abier Alkhouri, Latoya Jones, Alec DeJesus, Doug King, Debra Ferrari, Odilia Laccarino, and Debra Hartigan Vierstenz.