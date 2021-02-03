Society / Profiles

Outspoken Dallas Philanthropist Lael Brodsky Shares the Causes Closest to Her Heart

And Takes Us Back to the '80s in All Her Shoulder-Padded Glory

BY // 02.03.21
lael brodsky edited

Dallas' Lael Brodsky, photographed for her Sweet Sixteen in 1985

The hands-down best party I’ve ever attended took place in June 2018. Themed “The Prom I Wish I Had,” it celebrated the birthdays of a few ’80s obsessed souls formed by that era. Today’s PaperCity Bomb girl Lael Brodsky numbered among those six — along with Brian Bolke, Gonzalo Bueno, Suzanne Droese, Piper Wyatt, and Lucy Wrubel. I dubbed them the Style Council — wink-wink to another ’80s new wave band.

Held at the Dallas Country Club, every detail was perfect, from the Drakkar Noir cologne and Binaca spray in the bathrooms to a shout-out video to attendees via video from the one-and-only Billy Idol.

Lael is one of those women who might appear easy to read and to know. After all, she’s politically active, community minded, and outspoken on a variety of causes she passionately supports. You may have read a feature about her and her entrepreneur husband, Peter Brodsky, who has worked tirelessly on the revitalization of the Red Bird Mall development in South Dallas. Maybe you’ve seen her picture at numerous fundraisers.

But when I ask her if there’s a commonly held misconception about her, she says that people assume she’s the life of the party — but she’s actually quite shy and reserved. Like many who are called upon to represent charities, she rises to the occasion and will take her time at the podium. But left to her own devices, she would rather be at home with a good book or a glass of wine with her husband.

She and Peter also have a full brood that is slowly leaving the nest. The oldest, Jacob, serves in the U.S. army; middle girl Katie just started her freshman year at Syracuse; and their youngest, Luke, is a sophomore at Greenhill.

Another little-known fact is that Lael went back to school and received her MS in neuroscience. When I found out, it felt like a bit of a curveball. After all, one of her last working positions was in the designer section of Neiman Marcus. Why, I ask, did she decide to scale that academic mountain.

“As a mom,” she says, “I found that each stage my kids were in, each obstacle they faced, was always so tied up in a complex web of hormones, brain development and emotions. I was so interested in what was going on inside their heads — and all people’s heads — that I decided to go back to school to study it. That, and I am just a big old nerd.”

When asked which charities are nearest to her heart these days, Lael says she’s been working with organizations focused on inequality, including Innocence Project Texas and Aunt Bette’s Food Pantry.

“It’s so unfair,” she says. “There’s so much inequality — racial, economic. . . Some days it rolls off my back, and sometimes I have to take to my bed.”

She is so interested in learning more that as we get up from our latest coffee catch-up, she tells me that the following week, she’s heading to Selma, Alabama, with some girlfriends (her liberal posse) to visit the Old Depot Museum.

Lael Brodsky and Kyle Rovinsky, 1985

Approximate date of this photo.
September 1985.

The occasion.
The Sweet Sixteen party for a Greenhill classmate. I was in my element and dancing with abandon.

What you were wearing.
Pretty sure the jacket was my mom’s that she bought at Lou Lattimore. I loved it so much because — shoulder pads!

What price fashion.
My first job out of college was in advertising, and I spent every penny I had on a camel DKNY suit (with shoulder pads!). I I wore it until it was threadbare and the shoulder pads had no more height. Otherwise, I’d still be wearing it today.

Why this is a Bomb.com picture.
I still think of myself as exactly the same girl that I was in this picture. Everyone should stay smiling, dancing, and dressed all in white like a New Wave Suffragette.

The PaperCity Magazine

January Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane
Elevate Your View Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
5600 E FM 916
Grandview Ranch
FOR SALE

5600 E FM 916
Grandview, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
5600 E FM 916
1800 Carleton Avenue
River Crest
FOR SALE

1800 Carleton Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1800 Carleton Avenue
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
0000 New Hope Road
Brazos Crossings Ranch
FOR SALE

0000 New Hope Road
Santo, TX

$6,160,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
0000 New Hope Road
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
1809 E Roundtree
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1809 E Roundtree
Aledo, TX

$914,750 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
1809 E Roundtree
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X