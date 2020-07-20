In its fourth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges the worlds of fashion, art and philanthropy. The Ambassadors ― a masterful idea brought to life by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines the spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors possess and unswerving commitment to the community, and are unshakably tethered to fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall. The founder of Marshalling Resources, Cynt has been a dynamic force for inclusion and diversity during her 36-year career at AT&T, and now as CEO of the Dallas Mavericks organization since 2018.

Dallas CASA has a very special place in her heart. CASA volunteers help children navigate a scary world ― one where they are all alone, and have no one else to advocate for them. They serve as the eyes and ears of the court, in finding a safe and permanent home for these children. In Cynt Marshall’s case, CASA volunteers helped three of her four adopted children find their way into her arms.

Why Dallas CASA?

It has a heart for serving some of our most vulnerable citizens.

With social distancing, how are you staying engaged with your friends and community?

Lots of Zoom, Microsoft Teams and WebEx meetings, and frequent long phone calls while sitting in my back yard.

NorthPark is at the center of both fashion and art. Describe your own fashion and art interests:

My closet looks like a small shoe store. I love to go shoe shopping ― it’s therapeutic. I’m also quite fond of religious art pieces.

What little luxuries, hobbies or rituals are keeping you sane these days?

― Making notes for future book projects.

― Watching “Hamilton” with my husband and daughter was a treat.

― Helping my son with philanthropic projects in Los Angeles (PPE for the community and back to school backpacks for kids); also helping some of my Dallas friends with their community projects.

― I’m catching up on my reading.

― Exercising on my treadmill and elliptical.

Describe Cynt Marshall’s ideal day:

Pray and read my daily devotion. Eat coffee and banana for breakfast; zoom calls; write or give speeches; make notes for books while sitting in my backyard. Call family in California; send a note to a hero; exercise. Read a chapter in a book before going to bed; watch news shows; on line shopping for somebody ― lots of people are in need.

What is your chosen charity doing in times of COVID 19 to continue its mission and cause?

Dallas CASA is creatively checking on children, engaging in public policy issues, continuing with virtual fundraising, and training new volunteers virtually, as well. The public can get involved by making donations of any amount or attending an online orientation session to become a volunteer advocate.

And, the Parade of Playhouses is now on view at NorthPark Center until July 26. These creative playhouses are also on display virtually here. People can help an abused child by purchasing a $5 raffle ticket to win one of these ten custom designed child’s playhouses.

Plus, they can enter to win the Parade of Playhouses Luxury Package, valued at more than $1,500, by purchasing $500 of raffle tickets for any single or combination of playhouses in a single transaction, or make a $500 donation to Dallas CASA, and receive one entry for a chance to win the luxury package that includes:

― Crest Night Out – Weekend use of a luxury Cadillac or INFINITI or Volvo vehicle (exclusions apply) from Crest Auto Group, plus dinner for two at Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House.

― Dallas Mavericks swingman jersey and photograph autographed by Kristaps Porziņģis.

― $250 NorthPark Gold.