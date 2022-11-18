The Masterminds Behind Bachendorf’s Host a Rare Showing of Master Jeweler Robert Procop’s Collection

While Dallas certainly has no shortage of jewels and gems, it’s not every day you get up close and personal with some of the world’s rarest pieces. That’s why private viewers and collectors jumped at the chance to have a private viewing of renowned jewelry designer Robert Procop’s collection at the home of the Bock family — the masterminds behind Bachendorf’s. Lawrence Bock, a GIA-trained gemologist and one of the youngest graduates from the Gemological Institute of America, has served on the board of directors for Jewelers of America and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and was inducted into the Retailer Hall of Fame in 2011. Needless to say, a party at Lawrence and Katy Bock’s home sparkles.

The collection, “Brilliance: The Art and Science of Rare Jewels,” was exhibited at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in late 2021 through February 21, 2022. More than 100 spectacular objects — necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and unmounted gems — drawn primarily from the works of Procop, were then moved to the Bock home, where Procop discussed the collection with guests during an intimate cocktail event.

A favorite was a rare Padparadscha sapphire ring from a Sri Lankan gemstone mine — an 18.13-carat cushion-cut stone surrounded by 12.46 carats of diamonds. While the piece itself is showstopping, its origin is even more so. Procop visited the mine, co-designing with Angelina Jolie a collection of emeralds from the source. Proceeds from the collection funded schools for young women in impoverished countries. Another showstopper was the Jade of Muzo, a stunning 63.7-carat pear-shaped emerald pendant. If you missed the private viewing, jewelry from Procop’s collection is only available at the Plaza and Clearfork locations.

In the crowd: Fallon Bock, Ashley and Eric Ryan, Katie and Parker Brooks, Kristen Sanger, Sarah Eastburn, and Adriane Buddin.