Country Music Star and His Adorable 5-Year-Old Daughter Steal the Show at TEACH’s Monumental $1.9 Million Houston Night

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Susan Sarofim, Cody Johnson at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)

CMA Award winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson performs at the Post Oak Hotel fundraiser where TEACH earned $1.9 million. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the TEACH fundraiser at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelli Weinzierl, Dee Dee Marsh at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob power)

Chita & Lane Craft at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian Bosworth, Wallis Marsh, Spencer Tillman 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mike Linn, Beth Madison, Carol Linn, Kelly Buchanan at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dan & Melissa Sugulas at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Yvonne & Rufus Cormier at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elia Bagganelli, Talal Khayat at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laurie Krohn, Melissa Juneau at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phyllis & Cornel Williams at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob power)

Brady Carruth, Chris Boleman at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Country Music Awards winner Cody Johnson headlines the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' gala that raised a record $1.9 million. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephen & Julie Chen at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick & Beth Zdeblick at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick Nagurski, Alvin Abraham at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ralph Burch & Vicki West, Shelley & Lee Boyer at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Austin Waiter & Shannon Waiter at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dana Barton & Robert Clay at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tim & Tammy Andreas, Donna & Norman Lewis at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Gaye Lynn& Stuart Zarrow at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Country Music Star and His Adorable 5-Year-Old Daughter Steal the Show at TEACH’s Monumental $1.9 Million Houston Night

Major Entertainment From Cody Johnson and an Astonishing Total Raised

BY // 11.18.22
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Susan Sarofim, Cody Johnson at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)

CMA Award winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson performs at the Post Oak Hotel fundraiser where TEACH earned $1.9 million. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the TEACH fundraiser at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelli Weinzierl, Dee Dee Marsh at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob power)

Chita & Lane Craft at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian Bosworth, Wallis Marsh, Spencer Tillman 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mike Linn, Beth Madison, Carol Linn, Kelly Buchanan at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dan & Melissa Sugulas at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Yvonne & Rufus Cormier at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elia Bagganelli, Talal Khayat at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laurie Krohn, Melissa Juneau at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phyllis & Cornel Williams at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob power)

Brady Carruth, Chris Boleman at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Country Music Awards winner Cody Johnson headlines the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' gala that raised a record $1.9 million. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephen & Julie Chen at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick & Beth Zdeblick at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick Nagurski, Alvin Abraham at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ralph Burch & Vicki West, Shelley & Lee Boyer at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Austin Waiter & Shannon Waiter at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dana Barton & Robert Clay at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tim & Tammy Andreas, Donna & Norman Lewis at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' dinner (Photo by Jacob Power)

Gaye Lynn& Stuart Zarrow at the 'Grand Champion for TEACH' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

How we love it when the invitation calls for cocktail attire with a Western twist. How we love it even more when CMA awards winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson is on stage. And so it was on this night at the Post Oak Hotel, that TEACH entertained a record 700 guests in boots and bling while raising an astonishing $1.9 million.

Before the toe-tapping and singing along to Johnson’s tunes, gala co-chair Wallis Marsh did a mini interview with the Texas singer, who’s charming 5-year-old daughter accompanied him to the gala. In fact, one of the several tunes he crooned was “On My Way to You,” her favorite song. To the surprise of many, Johnson told Marsh that at one time he was a bull rider on the rodeo circuit. And as Marsh pointed out, in 2019 Johnson made Houston Rodeo history by becoming the first independent artist to play to a sold-out crowd.

CMA Award winner and recent Grammy nominee Cody Johnson performs at the Post Oak Hotel fundraiser where TEACH earned $1.9 million. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Applause, applause to Johnson who calls a 25-acre ranch in East Texas home. He contributed not only his remarkable talent but also added to the bottom line by contributing an autographed guitar to the live auction. All proceeds from the gala will go directly to TEACH, founded by Susan Sarofim and Mary Yenik, thanks to the generosity of the late Fayez Sarofim, a longtime TEACH supporter, who underwrote the entire event with a surprise check received the week after he passed away last May.

Cheering over the seven-figure bottom line were co-chairs Dee Dee and Wallis Marsh and Carol and Mike Linn.

The Texas chic theme of the gala was a propros of the night’s honoree — the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, recognized for its near-century of supporting education through multi-million dollars in scholarship given to students each year. Accepting the honors were HLSR board president Brady Carruth and HLSR president and CEO Chris Boleman. The rodeo was also the recipient of the inaugural Fayez Sarofim Champion for TEACH award.

Kelli Weinzierl, Dee Dee Marsh at the ‘Grand Champion for TEACH’ fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob power)

While the rodeo provides higher educational opportunities, the work of TEACH (To Educate All Children) extends to the classroom by providing teachers with ongoing coaching and comprehensive professional development in nonverbal classroom management techniques geared to creating a positive learning environment.

Elizabeth Anthony

