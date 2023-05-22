Be An Angel Dan Pastorini, Lisa Hoffman, Heather Pastorini (Photo by Jereme Brown)
Be An Angel Dan Pastorini, Lisa Hoffman, Heather Pastorini (Photo by Jereme Brown)
Society / Featured Parties

Republican Power Couple and Houston Oilers Great Boost the Be An Angel Gala — Inside a $600,000 Night

This Salsa Evening Turns Up the Heat

BY // 05.22.23
photography Jereme Brown
What: Be An Angel's "Havana Nights" gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: For supporters of the nonprofit and fans of Texas politics, the highlight of Houston’s Be an Angel gala would have been the video greetings from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and his wife Jan. The Patricks served as chairs of the salsa-inspired event. The video message was necessitated because the legislature was in session and Dan Patrick had to remain in Austin.

The 400-plus guests were all in on the theme with ladies stepping out in colorful stripes and florals while the gents donned summer threads and Panama hats. They were perfectly in tune with the Cuarteto Callente Latin Band and Dance Group, which launched the evening with a salsa dance performance.

Marti Boone, Sydney Wright & Shelli Wright (Photo by Jereme Brown)
Marti Boone, Sydney Wright & Shelli Wright (Photo by Jereme Brown)

With Dot Cunningham at the helm the event raised more than $600,000. Such was the enthusiasm that the wine and whiskey pull of more than 200 sold out in the first 30 minutes of the fundraiser. Adding to the bottom line were enticing auction items including a stay at a villa in France’s Loire Valley, a Goya Foods Cook Team barbecue for 100 and trips to various islands in the Caribbean.

Welcoming guests was former Houston Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini, who serves as president of the board of Be An Angel, the nonprofit working to improve the lives of children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness. Be An Angel provides needed adaptive equipment and select services for those children.

Marti Boone, Be An Angel executive director, presented the Angel Award to North Shore Church. Receiving the award posthumously were Raymond Solcher and Walter Cunningham.

Dinner from the kitchen of A FareExtraordinaire included pear salad, boneless beef short ribs and chili-rubbed shrimp, and for dessert caramelized banana cake.

PC Seen: Lisa and Ross Astramacki, Lisa Hoffman, Stan and Sandi Faison, Karen and Greg Hill, Pam Morse, MJ and John Becher, Trini Mendenhall and Philip Royalty, Beth Wolff, Jessica Forsdick,  Karina and Carlos Barbieri, Anna and John Reger.

