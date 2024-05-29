Comedian David Spade told plenty of jokes at The Broach Foundation dinner
Society / Featured Parties

David Spade Makes the River Oaks Crowd Howl — Nothing Escapes This Comic’s Sharp Sarcasm In a Cancer Fighting Night

Even Cracking Jokes During the Photo Ops

BY // 05.29.24
What: The Broach Foundation for Brain Cancer Research 12th annual Stand Up for Brain Cancer evening

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: True to his reputation, stand-up comedian David Spade kept the ballroom filled with 450 attendees roaring with laughter, providing an emotional salve for those remembering the untimely death of James Broach from brain cancer, which left his wife and three young sons.

Spade’s performance lived up to his reputation for razor-sharp sarcasm and his self-deprecating humor. Nothing was off topic especially with his own family. He even greeted guests at the VIP reception, cracking jokes as photo ops were taking place.

Diagnosed in 2011, Broach passed away in 2013 despite numerous rounds of surgery, radiation, chemo therapy and experimental treatments. During that ordeal Broach and his wife Jamie Broach created the Houston-based foundation with the mission of raising funds for brain cancer research.

Since the dozen years of Broach Foundation galas, more than $6 million has been raised for brain cancer research.

Dr. Fred Lang, head of the Department of Neurosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center, runs the clinical and translational research laboratory at MD Anderson. He spoke about how his department is developing “biological therapies” for treating brain tumors which has been previous underfunded.

The evening was chaired by Broach’s widow Jamie Broach Byrd, her current husband Jeff Byrd and their children Harrison Broach, Parker Broach and Oliver Broach. 

PC Seen: Emcee Ilona Carson, Barbara and Rod Broach, Susan and Barrett Reasoner, Rainey and Tom Richardson, Chuck Yates and Laura Haynes, Lee Majors, Lindsey and Trey Black, Cory and David LeNorman, Julie and Barrett Webster, Gordy and Ann Paez, Dina and Ryan Taafe, Dr. Fred Lang and Gildy Babiera, Meg Bres, Kate Bres, Jan Bres, James Mittelholzer, Austin Graf, Charlie Graf, Kellie and Jeff Hepper, Anita O’Shaughnessy, and Bess Wareing.

