Houston’s Massive Country Western Hoedown Brings Boot Scootin’ Fun to New Levels With Astros Stars Jumping In

What: Dec My Room’s “Kick Up Your Boots for Kids”

Where: House of Blues

PC Moment: Dec My Room’s eighth annual country Western hoedown rocked to the tunes of country artists Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen — with more than 250 people turning out in their best Western threads. It played out as boot scootin’ fun on the highest level with the Luccheses, Miron Crosbys and Tecovas getting a serious workout on the dance floor.

Applause, applause for Dec My Room Kick Up Your Boots chairs Laurel Bashaw and Dodi Willingham, who led the evening to $350,000 in funds raised.

The money will be used to decorate the hospital rooms of youngsters who are longterm patients. Since its founding by the mother-daughter team of Susan Plank and Kendal Plank in 2007, Dec My Room volunteers have personalized and decorated nearly 18,000 hospital rooms around the country for pediatric and young adult patients. To date, the program has provided these emotionally healing designs in 178 hospitals with more hospitals in the works.

The decorative touches are selected to reflect the special likes and interests of each kid — be it Barbie, the Houston Astros, or unicorns. The decorations then can be taken home when the patient is ready to leave the hospital.

Auctioneer David Ackel, who doubled as the evening’s emcee, kept the bidding strong and high with several of the items selling twice. The raffle did its part for upping the bottom line. The rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon was highlighted in the raffle with 10 year, 12 year and 15 year bottles garnering many ticket sales along with a beautiful necklace donated by Lugano Jewelry. In the live auction, Federal Grill owner Matt Brice allowed his Wine and Whiskey Dinner, one of the top sellers, to go twice and then added in a bottle of Pappy bourbon, much to the high bidders’ delight.

The live auction closed with a private three-day management hunt at Sycamore Springs Ranch in Kerrville, Texas with Kendall Plank up for grabs, donated by Susan and Mike Plank.

PC Seen: Laurie and Tracy Krohn, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Mike Plank, Craig Biggio, Rachel and Tom Regan, Julia Morales and Matt Clark, Astros closer Josh Hader and his wife Maria, Kat and Ryan Pressly, Ericka Bagwell, Aimee and Wynne Snoots, Carley and Mike Stasney, Grace and Steven Ward, Monica and Jed Skeet, Marie and Joseph Flanigan, Jessica and Ryan Getz, Denise and Brett Mears, Kiki Wilson, and Peggie and Kyle Pentecost.