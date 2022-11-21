Dierks Bentley Rocks Minute Maid Park in $1.5 Million-Plus Houston Night — Shiner’s Children Celebration Gets a Country Western Win

Trey & Lindsey Black at the Shriners Children’s Celebration of the Century on the field at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Shriners Children’s Celebration of a Century gala

Where: The field at Minute Maid Park

PC Moment: Multi-platinum country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley kept the rocking crowd of 1,000 entertained for a full 90-minute concert with boot scootin’ welcome on the covered outfield. No tromping infield, which was protectively fenced off. With the Houston Astros having won the World Series only a week or so prior, guests were giddy with baseball spirit taking selfies in the dugout with its MLB World Series signs. For all the fun the event did plenty of good, raising more than $1.5 million for the nonprofit that since its founding in 1922 has treated more than 1.5 million children.

Leading the energized night to its seven-figure windfall were chairs Maria and Eduardo Morales, accompanied by their daughters Valentina and Victoria, and Shiners board chairman Kenny Craven and his wife Jennifer.

It was a spirited night of dancing, laughing and celebrating with the program led by Frank Billingsley, KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist. Before Bentley started firing things up, Billingsley introduced parents and families who provided testimonials of their personal experiences with the treatments delivered by Shriners Children’s.

Contributing to the bottom line were Centennial sponsors Mexcor Importers; Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, represented by Lisa Rydman Lindsey and Eric Lindsey; and Moore.

For the record and apropos of nothing other than visual aesthetics, this was one of the most attractive throngs we’ve seen at the myriad charity fundraisers this fall. All dressed to the occasion in their modified Western best. Cowboy hats, boots, fringe and plenty of turquoise jewelry, jackets and jeans — you saw it all.

PC Seen: Kara and Ulysses Vidal, Chita and Lane Craft, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Cynthia Wolff, Denise Luque, Eric Payne, Elizabeth Petersen, Twila Carter, Marian Harper, Esther and Garrett Thomas, Monica and Kyle Pittenger, Melissa and Jacob Robinson, Rania Edlebi, Elia Gabbanelli, Christina and Ruben Flores, Sean and Cheryl Stanko, and Megan and Adam Rowe.