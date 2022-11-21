Ciel restaurant, with interiors by co-owner Adel Sadek’s architectural and design firm, Studio Five. The six-foot sculpture of Zeus is splashed with hand-painted tattoos care of Mexican artist Karla de Lara.
Restaurants / Openings

This Just In — Sky-High Ciel Restaurant Opening in December in Houston With a St. Tropez Vibe

Owner Adel Sadek Creates a Celestial Aesthetic

BY // 11.21.22
This Just In: When it comes to big talent — and presumably an even bigger budget — the sky is not the limit for the splashy new Houston restaurant Ciel, which is set to open in early December in the 4411 San Felipe building. Co-owner Adel Sadek tapped his own architectural and design firm, Studio Five, to conjure a glamorous St. Tropez vibe for the 8,000-square-foot space.

There’s a decidedly celestial aesthetic — after all, ciel means “sky” en français. High above diners’ heads is a faux sky adrift with fluffy clouds, with orb-shaped lights reflected against a mirrored ceiling to represent the planets in the night sky. French contemporary artist Philippe Shangti, who has quite the following in St. Tropez, was commissioned to create a trio of 12-foot paintings of bare women for the dining room, while a six-foot sculpture of Zeus — God of the sky, naturally — is splashed with hand-painted tattoos care of Mexican artist Karla de Lara.

Banquettes in plush navy-blue velvet and a 35-foot white-marble-topped bar anchor the dining room, equipped with a sliding door to allow seamless service inside and out on the patio, which is shaded by half a dozen Southern live oak trees. Also in store is a wine cellar that stocks 1,500 bottles, and separate lounge and VIP areas (the latter, just behind the DJ booth).

Ciel restaurant, with interiors by co-owner Adel Sadek's architectural and design firm, Studio Five
Ciel restaurant, with interiors by co-owner Adel Sadek’s architectural and design firm Studio Five

Twenty-three-year restaurant veteran Joseph Geiskopf serves as executive chef. His career has taken him behind the range in Europe at Michelin-starred Noma, Restaurant AOC and Geranium in Copenhagen; Aqua in Wolfsburg, Germany; and L’Astrance in Paris. Look for a Geiskopf-created menu that balances the rigors of French culinary tradition with a modern blend of Japanese techniques and ingredients.

Watch for more details about Ciel in PaperCity’s January/February print issue.

Elizabeth Anthony

