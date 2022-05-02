The Best Things To Do This Mother’s Day Weekend in Dallas

It’s Mother’s Day weekend in Dallas (Sunday, May 8 is the actual day) and there is a lotta stuff going on. But first, don’t forget to make brunch reservations to celebrate Mom.

Cinco de Mayo also lands on Thursday, May 5 and we have an entire guide dedicated to celebrations around Dallas. The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 7 and many local spots are hosting watch parties. We’ve rounded up a few, as well as more weekend events, below.

Concerts in Dallas This Weekend

Show Mom how much you care with a Coldplay concert this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Coldplay is coming to The Cotton Bowl Stadium this Friday at 7 pm on their “Music of The Spheres World Tour.” Don’t miss opener H.E.R. before the British rock band performs hits from their most recent album, as well as iconic songs like “Yellow,” “Something Just Like This,” and “Hymn for the Weekend.” Tickets are available here.

Don’t miss your chance to see English rock band The Who at American Airlines Center this Thursday at 7:30 pm. Los Lonely Boys will open for the iconic group that formed in 1964. Get your tickets here.

HAIM will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Thursday. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Los Angeles-based pop-rock band and sisters (Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim) aka HAIM, will stop at Irving’s The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Thursday at 7:30 pm on their “One More Haim Tour.” Known for hits like “Want You Back” and “Summer Girl,” along with Alana’s movie debut in Licorice Pizza in 2021, the group has been gaining popularity since their founding in 2007. Buy tickets here.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday at 7 pm. The Cadillac Three will open for the country stars. Lambert is known for songs like “Drunk,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “If I Was a Cowboy,” while the musical group Little Big Town consists of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. Tickets are here.

Kentucky Derby and Mother’s Day Events

Attend a Kentucky Derby watch party at AT&T Discovery District this Saturday. (Courtesy)

This Saturday from 2 pm to 6 pm, head to the AT&T Discovery District for a Race for the Roses party. Wear your biggest hat or craziest bow tie to partake in photo opps, a hat station with Bumble and Brim Hat Co., specialty cocktails, music, and a live broadcast of the race on the giant media wall in the district.

Uptown’s The Rustic is hosting a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm. From 11 am to 5:45 pm, guests can expect DJ sets. At 5:30 pm, best dressed contest winners will be announced. At 5:45 pm, the race will play. And then, Harper Grace band will perform until 7:45 pm. RSVP for free here.

On Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm, AT&T Discovery District is hosting a Mother’s Day Market with Happily Ever Crafty. Sip and shop from over 25 local vendors. The family and dog friendly event will also feature a flower wall for photo opps.

Carpenter Park will be a 5.6-acre park on the eastern edge of downtown. (Courtesy of Carpenter Park)

Carpenter Park Opening Celebrations

Debuting tomorrow, May 3, Carpenter Park is Downtown Dallas’ latest park project. The 5.75-acre park features a basketball court, dog play area, interactive fountains, and more. In celebration of its opening this weekend, the park will host a Music on the Mound event on Friday at 7:30 pm, as well as Carpenter Park BESTival! all day Saturday.