How the Pandemic Changed Health Care in Houston — Examining the Important Issues at Hotel ZaZa

What: El Centro de Corazón 15th Annual “Making a Difference Luncheon”

Where: Hotel ZaZa in Houston’s Museum District

PC Moment: Cyndy Garza Roberts welcomed Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of the Harris Health System, and Dr. James McCarthy, EVP and chief physician executive at Memorial Hermann Health System, to the stage for an enlightening discussion on the status of the pandemic, telemedicine, the disparity in health care and how the pandemic created an opportunity for collaboration between facilities and leaders in the Texas Medical Center

Powerhouse chairs Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein and Barbara Van Postman and honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Leila Perrin led the benefit luncheon to $161,000 in proceeds for the nonprofit that serves 12,000 patients each year through three clinics in the primarily Hispanic underserved neighborhoods of the East End.

Hallie Vanderhider was in the spotlight as 2022 Community Leader Honoree, recognized for her widespread philanthropy particularly in the health care arena. Halliburton Charitable Foundation received honors as Corporate Leader Honoree. The foundation has provided some $25 million in support of nonprofits that help strengthen communities throughout the Houston area and improve the lives of those in need. Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and his wife Gwen Emmett, although unable to attend, were the recipients of a special Icon award. Emmett sent a special video message stressing the importance of easy access to all forms of health care for all.

The luncheon coincided with Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein’s birthday so her table celebrated with a whimsical birthday cake shaped like a lady’s hat.

PC Seen: El Centro de Corazón CEO Marcie Mir, Phyllis Williams, Donna Chapman, Donna Lewis, Kelley Lubanko, Gloria Zenteno, Diana Barrero-Burgos, Laura Jaramillo, Lisa Cochman, Maggie Glaser, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Rosemary Schatzman, Melissa Sowell, Shari Williams, Denise Monteleone, and Marilu Garza.