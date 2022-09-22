Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Barbara Van Postman, Phyllis Williams, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Donna Chapman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

El Centro de Corazón luncheon chairs Barbara Van Postman, Kelli Cohen Fein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Lewis, honoree Hallie Vanderhider, Kelley Lubanko at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Gloria Zenteno at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Diana Barrero-Burgos, Laura Jaramillo at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Cochman, Maggie Glaser at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sippi Khurana, Rosemary Schatzman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Setin, Bill Baldwin, Denise Monteleone at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anne Neeson, honoree Hallie Vanderhider at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Sowell, Shari Williams at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathleen Fishel, Dr. James McCarthy at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rosemary Schatzman, Marilu Garza, Barbara Van Postman and Donna Chapman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelli Cohen Fein's birthday cake at her table at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / The Seen

How the Pandemic Changed Health Care in Houston — Examining the Important Issues at Hotel ZaZa

Making a Difference in the City's East End Neighborhoods

BY // 09.21.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Barbara Van Postman, Phyllis Williams, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Donna Chapman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

El Centro de Corazón luncheon chairs Barbara Van Postman, Kelli Cohen Fein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Lewis, honoree Hallie Vanderhider, Kelley Lubanko at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cyndy Garza Roberts, Gloria Zenteno at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Diana Barrero-Burgos, Laura Jaramillo at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Cochman, Maggie Glaser at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sippi Khurana, Rosemary Schatzman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Setin, Bill Baldwin, Denise Monteleone at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anne Neeson, honoree Hallie Vanderhider at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Melissa Sowell, Shari Williams at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathleen Fishel, Dr. James McCarthy at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rosemary Schatzman, Marilu Garza, Barbara Van Postman and Donna Chapman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelli Cohen Fein's birthday cake at her table at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: El Centro de Corazón 15th Annual “Making a Difference Luncheon”

Where: Hotel ZaZa in Houston’s Museum District

PC Moment: Cyndy Garza Roberts welcomed Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of the Harris Health System, and Dr. James McCarthy, EVP and chief physician executive at Memorial Hermann Health System, to the stage for an enlightening discussion on the status of the pandemic, telemedicine, the disparity in health care and how the pandemic created an opportunity for collaboration between facilities and leaders in the Texas Medical Center

Powerhouse chairs Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein and Barbara Van Postman and honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Leila Perrin led the benefit luncheon to $161,000 in proceeds for the nonprofit that serves 12,000 patients each year through three clinics in the primarily Hispanic underserved neighborhoods of the East End.

Rosemary Schatzman, Marilu Garza, Barbara Van Postman and Donna Chapman at the El Centro de Corazón luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider was in the spotlight as 2022 Community Leader Honoree, recognized for her widespread philanthropy particularly in the health care arena. Halliburton Charitable Foundation received honors as Corporate Leader Honoree. The foundation has provided some $25 million in support of nonprofits that help strengthen communities throughout the Houston area and improve the lives of those in need. Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and his wife Gwen Emmett, although unable to attend, were the recipients of a special Icon award. Emmett sent a special video message stressing the importance of easy access to all forms of health care for all.

The luncheon coincided with Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein’s birthday so her table celebrated with a whimsical birthday cake shaped like a lady’s hat.

PC Seen: El Centro de Corazón CEO Marcie Mir, Phyllis Williams, Donna Chapman, Donna Lewis, Kelley Lubanko, Gloria Zenteno, Diana Barrero-Burgos, Laura Jaramillo, Lisa Cochman, Maggie Glaser, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Rosemary Schatzman, Melissa Sowell, Shari Williams, Denise Monteleone, and Marilu Garza.

