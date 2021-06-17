Lauren Davis, Brandi Chalmers (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Katherine and Austin Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Luke and Rachel Branyan (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Ron and Nancy Natinsky, Laura Lyan, Andy Steingasser (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Nikki Schu, Heather Wiese, Tom Heffington, Erika Kennemer (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Martin Woods, Lisa Keglovitz (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Sabrina Williams, James Taylor (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Rebecca Rochelle, Caroline and Mattson Uihlein (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kathy Alm, Bill Goe (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Caitlyn and Thomas Laughlin (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Jane and Frank Purcell, Stephanie and Bob Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza)
TGP_2029 (Photo by Thomas Garza)
TGP_1960 (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Chef Dean Fearing (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Katie Layton, Louise Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dottie Neustadt, Susan Schwartz (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lisa Laughlin, Katherine Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Allan Oster, Katie Layton (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lili Kellogg, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Laci and Ira Bowman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Margaret and Ryan Wolf (Photo by Thomas Garza)
TGP_2830 (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Pat McLaughlin, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Arthur Murray dancers (Photo by Thomas Garza)
01
27

Lauren Davis, Brandi Chalmers (Photo by Thomas Garza)

02
27

Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Katherine and Austin Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)

03
27

Luke and Rachel Branyan (Photo by Thomas Garza)

04
27

Ron and Nancy Natinsky, Laura Lyan, Andy Steingasser (Photo by Thomas Garza)

05
27

Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)

06
27

Nikki Schu, Heather Wiese, Tom Heffington, Erika Kennemer (Photo by Thomas Garza)

07
27

Martin Woods, Lisa Keglovitz(Photo by Thomas Garza)

08
27

Sabrina Williams, James Taylor (Photo by Thomas Garza)

09
27

Rebecca Rochelle, Caroline and Mattson Uihlein (Photo by Thomas Garza)

10
27

Kathy Alm, Bill Goe (Photo by Thomas Garza)

11
27

Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Caitlyn and Thomas Laughlin (Photo by Thomas Garza)

12
27

Jane and Frank Purcell, Stephanie and Bob Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza)

13
27

A wall of champagne flutes welcomed guests as they waited to take a photo with the Equest Mini Ambassadors. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

14
27

Chef Dean Fearing brought his famous Texas Wagyu brisket to the beautifully catered event. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

15
27

Chef Dean Fearing (Photo by Thomas Garza)

16
27

Katie Layton, Louise Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)

17
27

A vibrant live auction offered bidders unique experiences in New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas, and Cocoa Beach. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

18
27

Dottie Neustadt, Susan Schwartz (Photo by Thomas Garza)

19
27

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)

20
27

Lisa Laughlin, Katherine Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)

21
27

(Photo by Thomas Garza)

22
27

Equest CEO Lili Kellogg, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)

23
27

Laci and Ira Bowman (Photo by Thomas Garza)

24
27

Margaret and Ryan Wolf (Photo by Thomas Garza)

25
27

One of several touching moments at the Equest Gala. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

26
27

Pat McLaughlin, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)

27
27

Arthur Murray dancers (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Lauren Davis, Brandi Chalmers (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Katherine and Austin Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Luke and Rachel Branyan (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Ron and Nancy Natinsky, Laura Lyan, Andy Steingasser (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Nikki Schu, Heather Wiese, Tom Heffington, Erika Kennemer (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Martin Woods, Lisa Keglovitz (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Sabrina Williams, James Taylor (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Rebecca Rochelle, Caroline and Mattson Uihlein (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kathy Alm, Bill Goe (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Caitlyn and Thomas Laughlin (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Jane and Frank Purcell, Stephanie and Bob Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza)
TGP_2029 (Photo by Thomas Garza)
TGP_1960 (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Chef Dean Fearing (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Katie Layton, Louise Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dottie Neustadt, Susan Schwartz (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lisa Laughlin, Katherine Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Allan Oster, Katie Layton (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lili Kellogg, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Laci and Ira Bowman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Margaret and Ryan Wolf (Photo by Thomas Garza)
TGP_2830 (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Pat McLaughlin, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Arthur Murray dancers (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Society

With a Royal Cameo and Over Half a Million Raised, The Equest Gala Celebrated 40 Years of Horse Power

Inside the Sold-Out Texas Affair

BY // 06.17.21
photography Thomas Garza
Lauren Davis, Brandi Chalmers (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Katherine and Austin Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Luke and Rachel Branyan (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Ron and Nancy Natinsky, Laura Lyan, Andy Steingasser (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Nikki Schu, Heather Wiese, Tom Heffington, Erika Kennemer (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Martin Woods, Lisa Keglovitz(Photo by Thomas Garza)
Sabrina Williams, James Taylor (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Rebecca Rochelle, Caroline and Mattson Uihlein (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kathy Alm, Bill Goe (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Caitlyn and Thomas Laughlin (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Jane and Frank Purcell, Stephanie and Bob Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza)
A wall of champagne flutes welcomed guests as they waited to take a photo with the Equest Mini Ambassadors. (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Chef Dean Fearing brought his famous Texas Wagyu brisket to the beautifully catered event. (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Chef Dean Fearing (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Katie Layton, Louise Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
A vibrant live auction offered bidders unique experiences in New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas, and Cocoa Beach. (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dottie Neustadt, Susan Schwartz (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lisa Laughlin, Katherine Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)
(Photo by Thomas Garza)
Equest CEO Lili Kellogg, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Laci and Ira Bowman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Margaret and Ryan Wolf (Photo by Thomas Garza)
One of several touching moments at the Equest Gala. (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Pat McLaughlin, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Arthur Murray dancers (Photo by Thomas Garza)
1
27

Lauren Davis, Brandi Chalmers (Photo by Thomas Garza)

2
27

Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Katherine and Austin Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)

3
27

Luke and Rachel Branyan (Photo by Thomas Garza)

4
27

Ron and Nancy Natinsky, Laura Lyan, Andy Steingasser (Photo by Thomas Garza)

5
27

Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)

6
27

Nikki Schu, Heather Wiese, Tom Heffington, Erika Kennemer (Photo by Thomas Garza)

7
27

Martin Woods, Lisa Keglovitz(Photo by Thomas Garza)

8
27

Sabrina Williams, James Taylor (Photo by Thomas Garza)

9
27

Rebecca Rochelle, Caroline and Mattson Uihlein (Photo by Thomas Garza)

10
27

Kathy Alm, Bill Goe (Photo by Thomas Garza)

11
27

Kendall and Lisa Laughlin, Caitlyn and Thomas Laughlin (Photo by Thomas Garza)

12
27

Jane and Frank Purcell, Stephanie and Bob Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza)

13
27

A wall of champagne flutes welcomed guests as they waited to take a photo with the Equest Mini Ambassadors. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

14
27

Chef Dean Fearing brought his famous Texas Wagyu brisket to the beautifully catered event. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

15
27

Chef Dean Fearing (Photo by Thomas Garza)

16
27

Katie Layton, Louise Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)

17
27

A vibrant live auction offered bidders unique experiences in New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas, and Cocoa Beach. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

18
27

Dottie Neustadt, Susan Schwartz (Photo by Thomas Garza)

19
27

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)

20
27

Lisa Laughlin, Katherine Wyker (Photo by Thomas Garza)

21
27

(Photo by Thomas Garza)

22
27

Equest CEO Lili Kellogg, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)

23
27

Laci and Ira Bowman (Photo by Thomas Garza)

24
27

Margaret and Ryan Wolf (Photo by Thomas Garza)

25
27

One of several touching moments at the Equest Gala. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

26
27

Pat McLaughlin, Annie and Teal Griffeth (Photo by Thomas Garza)

27
27

Arthur Murray dancers (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Dallas is not a city lacking in glamorous, philanthropic evenings, but The Equest Gala has always been a particular favorite. Perhaps it’s the dress code — cowboy boots are much easier to dance in than heels — or the red carpet entranced lined with gorgeous, gentle horses, but the annual event benefiting the beloved organization that provides equine-assisted learning, therapies, and counseling, always has a lovely air to it.

This year’s sold-out affair also happened to be the 40th anniversary of the Equest Gala, held on Saturday, June 5, within Texas Horse Park’s brand new, open-air Al Hill, Jr. Arena. The elegant evening beneath the stars raised over $600,000 for Equest thanks in part to a stunningly curated silent auction (highlights include a signed guitar by Taylor Swift, an 18k gold and diamond bangle, and an antique John Deere farm wagon) and a vibrant live auction that offered bidders unique experiences in New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas, and Cocoa Beach.

Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Lucy Billingsly, Taylor Boyd, Dell Putman (Photo by Thomas Garza)

While guests dined on chef Dean Fearing’s famous Texas Wagyu brisket, Emcee Stan Gardner effortlessly kept the evening’s numerous events moving, from performances and speeches to an awards ceremony and a moving memorial. One of the evening’s most memorable moments, however, came via Buckingham Palace, where Princess Anne, an Olympian equestrian, recorded her warm wishes for the event.

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Seen: Equest co-chairs Lisa and Kendall Laughlin and Katherine and Austin Wyker; Equest CEO Lili Kellogg, Women’s Auxiliary’s President Katie Layton and chairman and mother Beth Layto; Equest’s Chairman of the Board Lindsay Kirton; and guests including Wyker Carolyn and Romy Anderson, Jessica and Michael Barnett, Lucy and Henry Billingsley, Diane and Hal Brierly, Jennifer and Coley Clark, Katherine and Key Coker, Chef Dean Fearing, Annie and Teal Griffeth, Fallon and Michael Hennessey, Kim and Greg Hext, Lynn and Allan McBee.

Visit Equest.org for more information.

 

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1716 S Adams Street
Open House
Harrison James
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/1 - 12/31 6/19 1:00PM-3:00PM

1716 S Adams Street
Fort Worth, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
1716 S Adams Street
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2600 W 7th Street #1703
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #1703
Fort Worth, TX

$379,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #1703
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2517 Featherstone Court
Open House
Featherstone Arlington
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/1 - 12/31 6/19 1:00PM-3:00PM

2517 Featherstone Court
Arlington, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Garret Pickard
This property is listed by: Garret Pickard (817) 966-7068 Email Realtor
2517 Featherstone Court
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
2903 Riverhollow Court
Riverhollow
FOR SALE

2903 Riverhollow Court
Fort Worth, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2903 Riverhollow Court
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
704 Flamingo Circle
Flamingo Estates
FOR SALE

704 Flamingo Circle
Burleson, TX

$584,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
704 Flamingo Circle
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
1801 Eldridge Street
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1801 Eldridge Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,175,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1801 Eldridge Street
2217 Stanley Avenue
Berkeley
FOR SALE

2217 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$623,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
2217 Stanley Avenue
3024 Indian Creek Road
Mineral Wells
FOR SALE

3024 Indian Creek Road
Mineral Wells, TX

$1,620,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3024 Indian Creek Road
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
2028 Bantry Drive
Oakmont Hills
FOR SALE

2028 Bantry Drive
Keller, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Bryann Owen
This property is listed by: Bryann Owen (817) 991-1722 Email Realtor
2028 Bantry Drive
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
249 Duncan
Harwick
FOR SALE

249 Duncan
Aledo, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
249 Duncan
1920 Shumard Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1920 Shumard Way
Aledo, TX

$781,137 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1920 Shumard Way
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X