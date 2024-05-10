Fashion in the Fields Turns Kids Into Runway Stars With the Hope Farms’ Gathering Barn Turning Into a Unique Stage

Lyndsey Zorich at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Recipe for Success team at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Magpies & Peacocks models at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Johnny Than)

Model wearing Mason's Daughters ensemble and Vintage Contessa accessories at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Johnny Than)

Bob & Gracie Cavnar at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lyndsey Zorich presents fashions from The Avenue at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lyndsey Zorich, Virginia McMullen at 'Fashion in the Fields' (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ariel Lopez, Gracie Cavnar, Elizabeth Phillips and Brittany Faulk at 'Fashion in the Fields' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ladies lunching for Recipe for Success at 'Fashion in the Fields' (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sharon Sanders, Gayla Gardner, Jackie Fair at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Lucas McKinney of Josephine's serving collard greens at 'Fashion in the Fields' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jen Cunningham, Virginia McMullen, Kristin Blomquist at 'Fashion in the Fields' (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jen and James Cunningham chair 'Fashions in the Fields' benefiting Recipe for Success. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emma Claire Cunningham models at 'Fashion in the Fields' at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe for Success Foundation ()Photo by Johnny Than)

What: “Fashion in the Fields” luncheon benefiting Recipe for Success

Where: Hope Farms

PC Moment: The runway fashion show featuring styles from local design ateliers saw men, women and children strutting the catwalk that ran through the farm’s Gathering Barn. It was all highlighted by the kids of the event chairs Jen and James Cunningham and other youngsters modeling playful togs from Itsy Bitsy.

KTRK Channel 13 news ace Miya Shay served as emcee of the midday fête that saluted Volunteer of the Year Zeenath Selvakumar and Chef of the Year Thomas Laczynski.

“For the last 20 years, Bob (Cavnar) and I have dedicated ourselves to building this foundation into an important Houston asset, and more recently to ensuring that Hope Farms is deeply woven into the entire community,” Recipe for Success co-founder Gracie Cavnar told the gathering.

“We feel it is critical that the next generation fully embrace this effort since we will rely on them to safeguard its continued relevance long after we are gone. Creating memorable childhood experiences and a sense of ownership among our very youngest is the first step.”

With that, the parade of fashions began with gents, Recipe for Success board members and professional models in fashions from M Penner. That was followed by fashions and commentary from Lyndsey Zorich of The Avenue and Ahshia Berry and Sarah Jayne Smith of Magpies & Peacocks. Boots from Miron Crosby and handbags from the Vintage Contessa completed the looks.

Providing elements of the brunch buffet were Central Market, Bistro Menil, Le Jardinier, Josephine’s Gulf Coast, Kriti Kitchen and Culinaire and dessert — build-your-own donuts from Central Market and macaron confections by Karla Espinsoa Patisseriere — all with Illy Cold Brew chasers.

PC Seen: Bob Cavnar, Elizabeth and Bob Phillips, Brittany and Jordan Faulk, Ariel and Robert Lopez, Clayton Erickson, Kahler and Kristian Marlow, Elyse and Greg Toth, Virginia McMullen, RJ and Veronica Jenkins, Tiffany and Stephen Li, Lauren Duncan, Laura McWilliams, Gayla Gardner, Mikey Lane, Priya Coffey, Kelly and Kim Halles, and Whitney and Robert Russell.