Elizabeth Colombowala, Valerie Dieterich, Ann Ayre, Dr. Rachel Ellsworth at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Dreamiest Wine Dinner Puts the Meal On a Symphony Stage Like No Other In a $850,000-Plus Night

When Jones Hall Transforms Into a Dining Room

BY // 05.10.24
Elizabeth Colombowala, Valerie Dieterich, Ann Ayre, Dr. Rachel Ellsworth at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Guest chef Aaron Bludorn with chairs Nancy & Bryan Ruiz at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Eric & Lisa Lindsey at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Janet Clark, John Mangum, Muchen Hsieh at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jack Matzer, Bob Weiner, Robert Sakowitz at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Margaret Alkek Williams, John Mangum at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Collector's Auction chair Jack Matzer at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John Rydman, Chef Aaron Bludhorn, John Mangum at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Robert Clay & Dana Barton, Bobbie Nau, Tony Bradfield at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Aerin & Quentin Smith at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John & Lindy Rydman, Valerie & Tracy Dieterich at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ralph Burch & Vicki West, Joan & Robert Duff at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John Mangum, Chairs Nancy & Bryan Ruez, Jack Matzer at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael & Elia Gabbanelli at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kirk Kveton, Karen Payne, Daniel Irion at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James Craig & Jacquie Baly at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Lynn Marks, Chef Aaron Bludhorn at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
David Peavy, Stephen McCauley at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Collector's auction chair Jack Matzer & Michelle Matzer at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lydia Gold, Karen Gold at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michelle Zingaro, Virginia Clark, Martiel Luther at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jones Hall on stage decor for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
It’s always exciting to have dinner on stage in one of the city’s performing arts theaters and one of those most popular such evenings is the Houston Symphony annual Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction at Jones Hall. For good reason. This is one night that the quality of wines served is guaranteed. This year with Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team manning the stoves and the John Rydman family pairing the wines, it was a win win for all.

The biggest win came for the Houston Symphony. The event raised more than $850,000 for the symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives that serve the community in schools, hospitals and other venues throughout Houston.

Dinner chairs Nancy and Bryan Ruiz were joined by auction chair Jack Matzer in shepherding the evening to its success.

As is tradition, the night begins with lucky attendees — 350 on this night — perusing the collection of fine wines and spirits that are offered in silent auction in the Jones Hall foyer. Included was a raffle for a collection of rare bourbons which alone raised $10,000.

Jones Hall on stage decor for the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

For wine lovers, it is a thrill to be seated at the on-stage tables where the host of wine glasses, something new for each course, promises for a most jolly evening. For each course a special wine, selected by John and Lindy Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, is poured.

Bludorn and his team wowed with a four-course menu that included ora king salmon; short rib, red onion and fig ravioli; a main course of succulent filet mignon with trimmings; and a strawberry, vanilla chantilly and lemon curd pavlova. 

Elizabeth Anthony

The Houston Symphony is already looking ahead to the 2025 dinner with Elia Gabbanelli set to chair the evening.

Guest chef Aaron Bludorn with chairs Nancy & Bryan Ruiz at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Joan and Robert Duff, Janet Clark, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau, Mary Lynn Marks, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Margaret Alkek Williams, Regina Mangum, Joan and Robert Duff, Jesse Tutor, Michelle Matzer, Halie Vanderhider and Bobbie Dees, Bob Weiner, Kimberly and James Bell, Aerin and Quentin Smith, Robert Sakowitz, Jacquie Baly and James Craig, and Lydia Gold.

