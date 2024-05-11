Houston’s Dreamiest Wine Dinner Puts the Meal On a Symphony Stage Like No Other In a $850,000-Plus Night

It’s always exciting to have dinner on stage in one of the city’s performing arts theaters and one of those most popular such evenings is the Houston Symphony annual Wine Dinner and Collector’s Auction at Jones Hall. For good reason. This is one night that the quality of wines served is guaranteed. This year with Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team manning the stoves and the John Rydman family pairing the wines, it was a win win for all.

The biggest win came for the Houston Symphony. The event raised more than $850,000 for the symphony’s education and community engagement initiatives that serve the community in schools, hospitals and other venues throughout Houston.

Dinner chairs Nancy and Bryan Ruiz were joined by auction chair Jack Matzer in shepherding the evening to its success.

As is tradition, the night begins with lucky attendees — 350 on this night — perusing the collection of fine wines and spirits that are offered in silent auction in the Jones Hall foyer. Included was a raffle for a collection of rare bourbons which alone raised $10,000.

For wine lovers, it is a thrill to be seated at the on-stage tables where the host of wine glasses, something new for each course, promises for a most jolly evening. For each course a special wine, selected by John and Lindy Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, is poured.

Bludorn and his team wowed with a four-course menu that included ora king salmon; short rib, red onion and fig ravioli; a main course of succulent filet mignon with trimmings; and a strawberry, vanilla chantilly and lemon curd pavlova.

The Houston Symphony is already looking ahead to the 2025 dinner with Elia Gabbanelli set to chair the evening.

PC Seen: Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Joan and Robert Duff, Janet Clark, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Bobbie Nau, Mary Lynn Marks, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Margaret Alkek Williams, Regina Mangum, Joan and Robert Duff, Jesse Tutor, Michelle Matzer, Halie Vanderhider and Bobbie Dees, Bob Weiner, Kimberly and James Bell, Aerin and Quentin Smith, Robert Sakowitz, Jacquie Baly and James Craig, and Lydia Gold.