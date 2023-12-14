Billionaire Family’s Lavish River Oaks Mansion Provides a Magical Holiday Setting — Paige Fertitta Is a Hostess to Remember

Blake, Paige and Blayne Fertitta
Alexandra Hamann and Dr. Branko Cuglievan
Gregory Fourticq Jr. and John Cone
Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus
Ellen Sweet, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier and Caroline Brown
Denise Monteleone, Michael and Ellie Francisco
Dr. Gregory Friedman, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Aaron Walton
Christmas lights galore in the Fertitta backyard
Dr. Vivian Ho and Anthea Zhang
Galleria Giving Tree II
Blair and Barry Kessler
Cyvia Wolff
Reed and Catherine Barrett
Regina Rogers, Laura Mudd, Deanna Barton, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patsy Fourticq, Olivia Cone
Laura Mudd and Deanna Barton
Cathy and David Herr and Santa
David and Nicole Durham and Santa
Fertitta Home – front
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat
Omar and Maria Alaoui and Santa
Hugh and Kristin Hamilton
James and Katie Thompson
Kristin and Rob Horn
Michael and Mara Antonoff
Nina and Clint Rand
MD Anderson CAP Rahdko ornament
Signature Christmas Cocktail
01
27

Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

02
27

Alexandra Hamann & Dr. Branko Cuglievan at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

03
27

Gregory Fourticq Jr. & John Cone at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

04
27

Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus

05
27

Ellen Sweet, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

06
27

Denise Monteleone,, Michael & Ellie Francisco at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

07
27

Dr. Gregory Friedman, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Aaron Walton at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

08
27

The Fertitta family home in River Oaks lights up for the holidays and for the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

09
27

Dr. Vivian Ho, Anthea Zhang at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

10
27

The Galleria Giving Tree at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

11
27

Blair & Barry Kessler at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

12
27

Cyvia Wolff at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

13
27

Reed & Catherine Barrett at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

14
27

Regina Rogers, Laura Mudd, Deanna Barton, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patsy Fourticq, Olivia Cone at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

15
27

Deanna Barton, Laura Mudd at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

16
27

Cathy & David Herr with Santa at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

17
27

David & Nicole Durham with Santa at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

18
27

The Fertitta home in River Oaks alight in red for the holidays and for the Santa's Elves fundraiser.

19
27

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

20
27

Omar & Maria Alaoui at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

21
27

Hugh & Kristin Hamilton at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

22
27

James & Katie Thompson at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

23
27

Kristin & Rob Horn at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

24
27

Michael & Maria Antonoff at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

25
27

Nina & Clint Rand at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

26
27

Sale of Rahdko ornaments at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

27
27

Festive Christmas cocktails served at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

Blake, Paige and Blayne Fertitta
Alexandra Hamann and Dr. Branko Cuglievan
Gregory Fourticq Jr. and John Cone
Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus
Ellen Sweet, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier and Caroline Brown
Denise Monteleone, Michael and Ellie Francisco
Dr. Gregory Friedman, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Aaron Walton
Christmas lights galore in the Fertitta backyard
Dr. Vivian Ho and Anthea Zhang
Galleria Giving Tree II
Blair and Barry Kessler
Cyvia Wolff
Reed and Catherine Barrett
Regina Rogers, Laura Mudd, Deanna Barton, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patsy Fourticq, Olivia Cone
Laura Mudd and Deanna Barton
Cathy and David Herr and Santa
David and Nicole Durham and Santa
Fertitta Home – front
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat
Omar and Maria Alaoui and Santa
Hugh and Kristin Hamilton
James and Katie Thompson
Kristin and Rob Horn
Michael and Mara Antonoff
Nina and Clint Rand
MD Anderson CAP Rahdko ornament
Signature Christmas Cocktail
Society / Featured Parties

Billionaire Family’s Lavish River Oaks Mansion Provides a Magical Holiday Setting — Paige Fertitta Is a Hostess to Remember

Houston Children's Chorus Adds Sweet Music

BY // 12.13.23
Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Alexandra Hamann & Dr. Branko Cuglievan at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Gregory Fourticq Jr. & John Cone at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus
Ellen Sweet, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Denise Monteleone,, Michael & Ellie Francisco at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Dr. Gregory Friedman, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Aaron Walton at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
The Fertitta family home in River Oaks lights up for the holidays and for the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Dr. Vivian Ho, Anthea Zhang at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
The Galleria Giving Tree at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Blair & Barry Kessler at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Cyvia Wolff at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Reed & Catherine Barrett at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Regina Rogers, Laura Mudd, Deanna Barton, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patsy Fourticq, Olivia Cone at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Deanna Barton, Laura Mudd at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Cathy & David Herr with Santa at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
David & Nicole Durham with Santa at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
The Fertitta home in River Oaks alight in red for the holidays and for the Santa's Elves fundraiser.
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Omar & Maria Alaoui at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
Hugh & Kristin Hamilton at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
James & Katie Thompson at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
Kristin & Rob Horn at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
Michael & Maria Antonoff at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
Nina & Clint Rand at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.
Sale of Rahdko ornaments at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Festive Christmas cocktails served at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
1
27

Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

2
27

Alexandra Hamann & Dr. Branko Cuglievan at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

3
27

Gregory Fourticq Jr. & John Cone at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

4
27

Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus

5
27

Ellen Sweet, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

6
27

Denise Monteleone,, Michael & Ellie Francisco at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

7
27

Dr. Gregory Friedman, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Aaron Walton at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

8
27

The Fertitta family home in River Oaks lights up for the holidays and for the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

9
27

Dr. Vivian Ho, Anthea Zhang at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

10
27

The Galleria Giving Tree at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

11
27

Blair & Barry Kessler at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

12
27

Cyvia Wolff at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

13
27

Reed & Catherine Barrett at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

14
27

Regina Rogers, Laura Mudd, Deanna Barton, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patsy Fourticq, Olivia Cone at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

15
27

Deanna Barton, Laura Mudd at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

16
27

Cathy & David Herr with Santa at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

17
27

David & Nicole Durham with Santa at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

18
27

The Fertitta home in River Oaks alight in red for the holidays and for the Santa's Elves fundraiser.

19
27

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

20
27

Omar & Maria Alaoui at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

21
27

Hugh & Kristin Hamilton at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

22
27

James & Katie Thompson at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

23
27

Kristin & Rob Horn at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

24
27

Michael & Maria Antonoff at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

25
27

Nina & Clint Rand at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Santa's Elves fundraiser at the Fertitta family home.

26
27

Sale of Rahdko ornaments at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

27
27

Festive Christmas cocktails served at the annual Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

So many Christmas trees, so many holiday lights, so much good cheer. The annual Santa’s Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital never fails to delight, thanks in particular to the Fertitta family which always hosts the party at their River Oaks estate and thanks to The Event’s Company which provides the holiday splendor that truly lights up the night.

Joining host Paige Fertitta in welcoming the festive throng were the Fertitta grown children — Patrick, Michael, Blayne and Blake.

Also key to the evening are Patsy Fourticq and her son Greg Fourticq Jr., as the event was founded 17 years ago when Greg surprised his parents on their 50th wedding anniversary with a significant endowment providing funding for the cancer hospital in perpetuity.

Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus
Michael, Paige, Blayne, Blake and Patrick Fertitta with the Houston Children’s Chorus

As is tradition, Houston Children’s Chorus filled the circular staircase at the home entry, serenading everyone with holiday caroling. New to the entertainment were the Choraleers, a jazz sextet that performed their rendition of Christmas favorites from their perch in front of a massive outdoor Christmas tree. Not quite as big as Rockefeller Center’s, but you get the idea. There were Christmas trees in each room of the vast home with a particularly sweet arrangement in the foyer — a trio of life-sized bears, dressed to the nines in tartan scarves, hats and vests à la Ralph Lauren, staged before a trio of Christmas trees.

An addition, there was The Galleria Giving Tree with its mystery gift pull, that alone brought in more than $11,000 adding to the bottom line of $120,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Fertitta Home – front
The Fertitta home in River Oaks alight in red for the holidays and for the Santa’s Elves fundraiser.

Landry’s Inc. provided the sumptuous buffet for the 300 partygoers, each dressed in festive attire thereby adding to the night’s shiny ambience.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers December 2023 HOUSTON

The brief program featured Dr. Branko Cuglievan, assistant professor of Pediatrics Patient Care and Pediatrics Leukemia section chief, and Dr. Greg Friedman, professor of Pediatrics Patient Care and Pediatrics Neuro-Oncology section chief. Friedman shared that while the current success rate for treating childhood cancers is 80 percent, there is still more to be done, particularly in the brain cancer space and in the managing of side effects of cancer treatment in children. 

PC Seen: Catherine and Reed Barrett, Olivia Cone, Victoria Cone, Ellen Sweet, Anne Lee Phillips, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Blair and Barry Kessler, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Alexandra Hamman, Laura Mudd, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Regina Rogers, Denise Monteleone, Dr. Vivian Ho, and Deanna Barton.

Featured Events
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X