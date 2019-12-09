Fertitta Family Mansion Hosts Houston’s Ultimate Christmas Party — When Santa’s Elves Take Over River Oaks

102SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Dr. Peter Pisters, Patsy Fourticq at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at Fertitta’s home Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
018SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Melissa & Jason Holton at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nicky and Joe Francisco with Santa at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Margaret & Paul Pinkston at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Kristin & Hugh Hamilton with Santa at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Laine & David Santamaria at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
014SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dr. J.J. Spedale, Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. Valerae Lewis at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
The Houston Children’s Chorus performs at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Karen and Peter Brohn with the Tiffany ring at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta and her son Patrick at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at their home Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown and Rachel Awarter (Photo by Dave Rossman)
01
14

Dan & Jennifer Blum have their photo taken with the Reindeer at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party at the Fertitta family home. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

02
14

Paige Fertitta, Dr. Peter Pisters, Patsy Fourticq (Photo by Dave Rossman)

03
14

Cathy & David Herr (Photo by Dave Rossman)

04
14

Melissa & Jason Holton (Photo by Dave Rossman)

05
14

Joe & Nicky Francisco (Photo by Dave Rossman)

06
14

Margaret & Paul Pinkston a (Photo by Dave Rossman)

07
14

Kristin & Hugh Hamilton (Photo by Dave Rossman)

08
14

David & Laine Santamaria (Photo by Dave Rossman)

09
14

Michael & Ellie Francisco (Photo by Dave Rossman)

10
14

Dr. J.J. Spedale, Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. Valerae Lewis (Photo by Dave Rossman)

11
14

The Houston Children's Chorus performs at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

12
14

Karen & Peter Brohn (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
14

Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta (Photo by Dave Rossman)

14
14

Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Rachel Atwater (Photo by Dave Rossman)

102SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Dr. Peter Pisters, Patsy Fourticq at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at Fertitta’s home Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
018SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Melissa & Jason Holton at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nicky and Joe Francisco with Santa at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Margaret & Paul Pinkston at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Kristin & Hugh Hamilton with Santa at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Laine & David Santamaria at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
014SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dr. J.J. Spedale, Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. Valerae Lewis at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
The Houston Children’s Chorus performs at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Karen and Peter Brohn with the Tiffany ring at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta and her son Patrick at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at their home Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown and Rachel Awarter (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Society / Featured Parties

Fertitta Family Mansion Hosts Houston’s Ultimate Christmas Party — When Santa’s Elves Take Over River Oaks

Instagram Treats, a Giving Tree and Even Snow

BY // 12.09.19
photography Dave Rossman
Dan & Jennifer Blum have their photo taken with the Reindeer at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party at the Fertitta family home. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Dr. Peter Pisters, Patsy Fourticq (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Cathy & David Herr (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Melissa & Jason Holton (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Joe & Nicky Francisco (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Margaret & Paul Pinkston a (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Kristin & Hugh Hamilton (Photo by Dave Rossman)
David & Laine Santamaria (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Michael & Ellie Francisco (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dr. J.J. Spedale, Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. Valerae Lewis (Photo by Dave Rossman)
The Houston Children's Chorus performs at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Karen & Peter Brohn (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Rachel Atwater (Photo by Dave Rossman)
1
14

Dan & Jennifer Blum have their photo taken with the Reindeer at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party at the Fertitta family home. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

2
14

Paige Fertitta, Dr. Peter Pisters, Patsy Fourticq (Photo by Dave Rossman)

3
14

Cathy & David Herr (Photo by Dave Rossman)

4
14

Melissa & Jason Holton (Photo by Dave Rossman)

5
14

Joe & Nicky Francisco (Photo by Dave Rossman)

6
14

Margaret & Paul Pinkston a (Photo by Dave Rossman)

7
14

Kristin & Hugh Hamilton (Photo by Dave Rossman)

8
14

David & Laine Santamaria (Photo by Dave Rossman)

9
14

Michael & Ellie Francisco (Photo by Dave Rossman)

10
14

Dr. J.J. Spedale, Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. Valerae Lewis (Photo by Dave Rossman)

11
14

The Houston Children's Chorus performs at the M.D. Anderson Santa's Elves Party (Photo by Dave Rossman)

12
14

Karen & Peter Brohn (Photo by Dave Rossman)

13
14

Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta (Photo by Dave Rossman)

14
14

Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown, Rachel Atwater (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Guests were indeed walking in a winter wonderland as they perused the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks where sleigh bells rang, reindeer grazed, a choir sang songs of the season in the shadow of a towering Christmas tree and there was even snow underfoot.

Never mind that the weather was more Galveston than Greenland.

The 14th annual Santa’s Elves benefit for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center’s Children’s Hospital enjoyed all the elements — other than frosty, drizzling weather — that have made this evening such a success that since its inception has raised more than $1 million for research and patient programs at the hospital.

Somewhat new to the holiday happening were the roving photographers who facilitated sharing social media photos in real time. And who would miss the photo opp to hop aboard Santa’s sleigh with the bearded chap himself and reindeer harnessed to fly?

Welcoming some 375 festively-attired guests were hosts Paige Fertitta and two of her sons, Michael and Patrick.

The party spread throughout the vast mansion, where Christmas trees and mantle dressings heralded the season in sparkling splendor, and onto the grounds where the Houston Children’s Chorus, led by Stephen Roddy, gathered around a massive Christmas tree and warbled holiday tunes.

Sundance Square Gift Guide

Swipe
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square

As is tradition with any event held at the Fertitta home, food stations from Landry’s signature restaurants provided a wealth of buffet options.

Santa’s Elves is certainly about a festive evening but it also has a message to deliver and that was shared in brief remarks by Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. J.J. Spedale and M.D. Anderson president Dr. Peter Pisters.

The fundraising, mostly coming from ticket sales and contributions, was enhanced by The Galleria Giving Tree with a mystery gift pull of more than 40 items donated by luxury retailers. Plus that of  Tiffany & Co. which contributed a dazzling ring to the silent auction. Likewise, the Galleria contributed $25,000 outright to Gill’s pediatric clinical research on tumor targeted immunotherapy, that program beneficiary of all of the night’s proceeds.

Scroll through the photos to the very end to see the wildest Christmas assembly you’ve ever seen. Think polar bears in party attire.

PC Seen: Cathy and David Herr, Patsy Fourticq, Laine and David Santamaria, Elle and Michael Francisco, Nicky and Joe Francisco, Dr. Valerea Lewis, Melissa and Jason Holton, Karen and Peter Brohn, Kristin and Hugh Hamilton, Margaret and Paul Pinkston, Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown and Rachel Atwater.

102SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Dr. Peter Pisters, Patsy Fourticq at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at Fertitta’s home Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
018SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Melissa & Jason Holton at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nicky and Joe Francisco with Santa at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Margaret & Paul Pinkston at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Kristin & Hugh Hamilton with Santa at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Laine & David Santamaria at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
014SantasElves2019 (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dr. J.J. Spedale, Dr. Jonathan Gill, Dr. Valerae Lewis at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
The Houston Children’s Chorus performs at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Karen and Peter Brohn with the Tiffany ring at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at the home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Paige Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta and her son Patrick at the M.D. Anderson Santa’s Elves Party at their home Thursday Dec. 05, 2019.(Dave Rossman photo) (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Nancy Bihlmaier, Caroline Brown and Rachel Awarter (Photo by Dave Rossman)
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2153 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2153 Inwood
Houston, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
2153 Inwood
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
611 Shartle Circle
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
6151 Doliver Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6151 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
6151 Doliver Drive
3257 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Inwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
3257 Inwood
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X