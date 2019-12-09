New Dallas Cocktail Lounge With Swanky Bottle Service to Open on Henderson Avenue

Dallas Proper is opening just in time for a New Year's Eve party.

The former Mister Rich location on Henderson Avenue is being taken over by a new boozy tenant, just in time for a New Year’s Eve bash this year. Cocktail lounge Dallas Proper will open at 2918 Henderson Avenue on December 31.

Coming from Refined Hospitality Concepts, the new nightlife destination will feature a bottle service program, mixology program and bites created by chef Jeffrey Kollinger. The newly renovated space will have retro notes from the cocktail lounges of the 1940s and 1950s in a “light and airy environment.”

Dallas Proper will be led by hospitality veteran Torry Cray, creator of The Bitter End and Dallas’ Statler Hotel, as general manager.

“The evolution of this space from a nightclub to a chic cocktail lounge is reflective of the evolution of the whole Knox-Henderson neighborhood,” Cray says. “As this neighborhood has grown up, the mood here is so much more sophisticated and polished.”

Set to be open seven days a week, the new Dallas Proper will host DJs and offer bottle services galore. Packages start at $495 for A Proper Package and go up to $2550, which accommodates as many as 15 people.

For New Year’s Eve and the Grand Opening, the new bar will feature bubbles from Veuve Cliquot and Dom Perignon, light bites, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast. General admission costs $25 per a person and reservations are required.