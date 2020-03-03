First Tee Takes Over River Oaks Country Club, Makes Sure Golf’s Core Values Matter

What: Houston Golf Association and First Tee of Greater Houston “Nine Core Values” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The notion that First Tee is only about long drives and low scores was soundly dismissed at the luncheon in which the nine core values of the program were emphasized — respect, honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgement. The First Tee mission is youth development with these attributes as the cornerstone of the golfing experience.

Those values provide a beautiful lesson for the 400,000 local youth who participate in the elementary, after school and traditional golf programs throughout the Greater Houston region.

The luncheon, emceed by KHOU Channel 11 morning show host Deborah Duncan, honored nine individuals who exemplify those key values. The late Bob McNair was honored for the value “respect” and was featured in a video and tribute by McNair Interests president Scott Schwinger. Sharon Sterchy was recognized for “honesty,” Doug Earle for “integrity,” Ashton Radvansky for “sportsmanship,” Judge Vanessa Gilmore for “confidence,” Frank Gruen for “responsibility,” Helen Wagner for “perseverance,” Terry Traylor for “courtesy” and Alfonse Hubbard for “judgment.”

Close to 400 supporters packed the country club ballroom where the total raised for First Tee surpassed $200,000. Applause, applause to chairs Amy and Kyle McCully. Among those 400 were a number of First Tee students from across the region.

PC Seen: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Golf Association president Steve Timms, auction chairs Rosemary Schatzman and Phyllis Williams, Janice McNair, Holt and Jourdan McNair, Holly Alvis, Becca Schwinger, Ginger and Dick Hite, Barbara and Bill O’Connell, Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin, and City Council members Robert Gallegos and Mike Knox.