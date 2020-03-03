LtoR President of McNair Interests Scott Schwinger, Janice McNair President and CEO of Houston Golf Association Steve Timms (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Sharon Owens Mayor Sylvester Turner Deborah Duncan (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Auction Chairs Rosemary Schatzman Phyllis Williams (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Jourdan and Holt McNair (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Gala Chair Kyle McCully Janice McNair Gala Chair Amy McCully (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Jessica Chisolm First Tee participant Miguel Espinoza Rob Chisolm (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Lay Huang Shala Walker (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Leah and John Leggett Alan Carnrite (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Deborah Duncan Honorable Vanessa Gilmore (honored for confidence) (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Ashton Radvansky (honored for sportsmanship) Doug Earle (honored for integrity) (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Dr. Alan Cowthran Dr. Kevin Smith (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
LtoR Holly Alvis Janic McNair Devon McNair Garrison Leach (Photo by Hugh Hargrave)
Society / The Seen

First Tee Takes Over River Oaks Country Club, Makes Sure Golf’s Core Values Matter

Teeing it up for the Next Generation

BY // 03.03.20
photography Hugh Hargrave
What: Houston Golf Association and First Tee of Greater Houston “Nine Core Values” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The notion that First Tee is only about long drives and low scores was soundly dismissed at the luncheon in which the nine core values of the program were emphasized — respect, honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgement. The First Tee mission is youth development with these attributes as the cornerstone of the golfing experience.

Those values provide a beautiful lesson for the 400,000 local youth who participate in the elementary, after school and traditional golf programs throughout the Greater Houston region.

The luncheon, emceed by KHOU Channel 11 morning show host Deborah Duncan, honored nine individuals who exemplify those key values. The late Bob McNair was honored for the value “respect” and was featured in a video and tribute by McNair Interests president Scott Schwinger. Sharon Sterchy was recognized for “honesty,” Doug Earle for “integrity,” Ashton Radvansky for “sportsmanship,” Judge Vanessa Gilmore for “confidence,” Frank Gruen for “responsibility,” Helen Wagner for “perseverance,” Terry Traylor for “courtesy” and Alfonse Hubbard for “judgment.”

Close to 400 supporters packed the country club ballroom where the total raised for First Tee surpassed $200,000. Applause, applause to chairs Amy and Kyle McCully. Among those 400 were a number of First Tee students from across the region.

PC Seen: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Golf Association president Steve Timms, auction chairs Rosemary Schatzman and Phyllis Williams, Janice McNair, Holt and Jourdan McNair, Holly Alvis, Becca Schwinger, Ginger and Dick Hite, Barbara and Bill O’Connell, Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin, and City Council members Robert Gallegos and Mike Knox.

