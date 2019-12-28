Dallas’ Best New Restaurants and Bars — 8 Spots You Need to Check Out in the New Year

One of the first bars in the Medical District, Redfield's Tavern is a new spot to hangout, eat, and drink. Courtesy of Redfield's

Editor’s note: The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is constantly changing, with new hotspots, must-try places and major food events coming along on a daily basis. Even the most dedicated foodie can have trouble keeping up. Don’t worry, PaperCity has you covered.

Dallas has been exploding with new restaurants opening just in time for the new year, so we narrowed down the list to the absolute best to make it a little bit easier to choose where to go next.

Here are Dallas’ Hottest New Restaurants & Bars for January:

Bar Charles

1632 Market Center Boulevard

The swankiest new champagne bar is now open in the Design District. An expansion of The Charles, an “Italian-ish” restaurant, Bar Charles provides a place to grab a cocktail while you wait for your dinner table or room for a private party. Designed by Corbin and Ross See, the space is defined as “maximalist” and includes decor like low lounge chairs, plush velvet chairs and booths, a custom printed mural outlined with pink neon lighting on the ceiling, and lots of floral prints. There’s also an interesting wallpaper design by the restrooms with a story behind it that’s definitely worth asking about.

Champagne is the focus here with “world class options,” as well as a specialty cocktail list and wine list. You can also get fancy finger foods like pork rinds, octopus tempura, beef tartar, and even buckwheat cacio e pepe pasta. To enter, go all the way around to the back of the building and there’s a quaint alleyway with a bright pink door.

Dallas Proper

2918 Henderson Avenue

A brand new cocktail lounge is set to open this New Year’s Eve on Henderson Avenue. Dallas Proper will feature a newly renovated space with retro notes from the cocktail lounges of the 1940s and 1950s in a “light and airy environment.”

The menu features a bottle service program, mixology program and bites created by chef Jeffrey Kollinger. Cocktails are divided by Served Up and Served On the Rocks. These include everything from a M Street Manhattan and The Proper Martini to The Texas Heat and Privileged. This last one has fancy vibes with Sipsmith gin, winter spice-infused campari, trincheri sweet vermouth and orange peel with cloves.

Desert Racer

1520 Greenville Avenue

The newest restaurant and bar from Nick Badovinus, Desert Racer, is now open in Lower Greenville. Sante Fe vibes take over the space with cacti and cars parked throughout the restaurant, including a white VW bug. An 8,000 square-foot patio is open for cocktails and bites.

As for the food, Badovinus has cooked up a Southwestern menu of burgers, fries, tots, tacos, enchiladas and nachos. Pair your meal with a Ranch Water cocktail, Sangria, beer, or wine. Yard games like corn hole fill the outdoor patio so come ready to drink and play.

CutiePies Pizza & Bar

2916 McKinney Avenue

A new pizza restaurant quietly opened up in the former Shell Shack spot in Uptown. CutiePies Pizza & Bar comes from the same owners as Theory Nightclub, which it’s situated directly next to. A casual place to hangout and eat pizza, CutiePies still has nightclub vibes with its slogan: “You Wanna Pizza Me?” It’s also open until 2 am Mondays through Saturdays and midnight on Sundays.

Fourteen cocktails round out the craft cocktail menu with names like “Cool Story Bro,” “Man Bun” and “Dez Caught It.” There are also two large format drinks for groups like a Sangria and “Squad Goals,” which has Western Sons Watermelon Vodka, St-Germain, Aperol and bubbles. As for the pies, specialty pizzas range from a Basic B Cheese Pizza and RIP Miss Piggy to Mushroom White Pie and Chicken Bacon Pie.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

3025 Main Street

Austin-based Terry Black’s Barbecue has finally made its debut in Dallas. One of the best barbecue spots in Texas, the new joint is located in Deep Ellum. The space has plenty of seating, it formerly housed the old Dallas Comedy House.

The Dallas Terry Black’s is not that different from the original with options of meats by the pound including sliced brisket, beef ribs, turkey, pork ribs, chopped beef and sausage. You can either get a sandwich or add some sides like baked potato salad, cole slaw, mac & cheese, cream corn, pinto beans, green beans and Mexican rice. And you absolutely have to try a dessert like banana pudding or peach cobbler.

Austin-based Terry Black’s Barbecue has debuted in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Terry Black’s)

Queso Beso

1525 Main Street

Billionaire Tim Headington’s latest restaurant in downtown Dallas recently opened up directly adjacent to The Eye. At Queso Beso, queso is absolutely the star. Located in a historic building, the two-story restaurant features eclectic and colorful interiors including vinyl diner chairs, piñatas and Christmas lights on the ceiling. An outdoor patio is on the first floor.

Start with an appetizer like the Queso Blanco in original style or compuesta with chorizo, guacamole, crema and green onion. Or, a more traditional Queso Fundido comes with Oaxacan and Chihuahua cheeses and roasted peppers. Mains feature several tacos like chicken tinga, carne asada, grilled fish and picadillo beef, as well as enchiladas, taco salads, pozole and combination plates. Cocktails showcase mezcal and tequila drinks.

Redfield’s Tavern

2213 Butler Street

New to the Medical District, Redfield’s Tavern comes from owners who’ve had their hands in bars all around town such as Katy Trail Ice House and City Tavern. One of the first bars in the area, Redfield’s offers a selection of 30 craft beers and season craft cocktails. An extensive liqueur list includes whiskeys, tequila, vodka, rum, gin and scotch.

The bar also offers a full food menu of burgers, sandwiches, wings and pizza. Shareables include Guinness battered mushrooms, cheese fries, deviled eggs, and more. For dinner, order a cheeseburger, club sandwich, or Mean Grilled Cheese. A venison chili with cheddar cheese, onions and Fritos is also a must-try.

Westlake Brewing Company

2816 Commerce Street

A new taproom has opened in Deep Ellum called Westlake Brewing Company. Founder Art Harvey opened the new beer haven, turning a hobby into a full-time job. Head brewer Peter Hemmingsen is overseeing the current 10 beers on tap, with hopefully more to come.

Popular beers include the Y’all-Star IPA, Leg Day Scotch ale, Blonder Ale and Finish Line Grisette. They also make some small-batch beers like Guava Power and a This Many Belgian Tripel. For bites, the brewery offers a dinner-plate sized authentic soft pretzel with beer cheese, PB&J Pretzel Ball and Spicy Cheesy Pretzel Ball. You can also bring in your own takeout food.