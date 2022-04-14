A Garden Party Like No Other — Fort Worth Botanic Garden Gets a Boost With Blooming Beds and Benches

Gorgeous evening in Fort Worth's Botanic Garden at An Evening in the Garden on March 31, 2022. (Photo by/Ellman Photography)

Judy Koslow and Fort Worth Botanic Garden executive vice president Bob Byers at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Susan Young, Cami Goff and Fort Worth Garden Club President Susanne Avondet at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Garden chic partygoers at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Daffodil Planting Underwriters Donna and Bruce Street at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

A butterfly on stilts at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Marisa Selkirk, Charlotte Tripplehorn and Conor Rainbolt at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Underwriting Sponsors Linda and Drew Springer dance the night away at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Event Chair Kim Darden greets guests alongside gorgeous floral display at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Fort Worth Garden Club president Susanne Avondet with husband Kevin at An Evening in the Garden. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

On a beautiful evening, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden provided a perfect backdrop for a new fundraising event. Overlooking the breathtaking lower rose garden, Fort Worth’s philanthropic elite gathered to celebrate spring. Adding to the excitement, they dressed in their finest garden chic for the Fort Worth Garden Club’s inaugural Blooming Beds and Benches party, held after the gardens usually close to the public.

The concept was brilliant. Anyone who sponsored a flower bed of spring bulbs or annual color, and/or a new bench in the Botanic Garden was invited. As a result, supporters donated 136,000 bulbs. Additionally, daffodil planting underwriters Donna and Bruce Street generously provided 60,000 bulbs for an awe-inspiring daffodil display.

The party took place in the midst of the beloved garden. Of course, tulips and daffodils bloomed as far as the eye could see.

Event chairs Kim Darden, Judy Graves and Janeen Lamkin served as the evening’s hostesses and promoted sponsorships throughout the year. Thanks to event underwriting sponsors Linda and Drew Springer and Gail Rawl, every dollar raised went directly to the Botanic Garden.

Walktails, Anyone?

This was no ordinary garden party. Upon arrival, supporters received maps to help locate the blooming bed of flowers or bench they sponsored. Moreover, maps came complete with “walktails” and strolling the garden with a drink in hand was encouraged. As the champagne flowed, finding donor plaques of acknowledgement contributed to the fun.

The talented and creative Molly Moon Jones served as event coordinator. Drawing on her expertise with fine interiors, Jones curated gorgeous floral table displays. Additionally, her creativity and love of beautiful things influenced custom invitations and tablecloths inspired by de Gournay peacocks.

As a matter of fact, partygoers rubbed elbows with a gorgeous model in a sequined peacock suit. Additionally, a butterfly stilt walker greeted people on their walk through the garden. Live music from The Latin Express enhanced the relaxed and festive vibe. Catering and cocktails (and those walktails) from The Ashton Depot completed the picturesque party scene.

“I am proud and excited that the Fort Worth Garden Club has been tasked with planning, creating and implementing the Blooming Bed and Bench program, which will benefit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for many years to come,” Fort Worth Garden Club president Susanne Avondet says.

In all, more than $250,000 was raised for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Also, a brilliant new concept came to life. It’s a safe bet that this garden celebration will become a new tradition, continuing to bloom every spring. Just like the tulips and daffodils in the garden.

PC Scene: Olivia and Jeff Kearney, Cami Goff, Sherri Patton, Debbie Reynolds, Gaylord and Bradley Lummis, Cameron and Huck Newberry, Terri and Greg Sexton, Janis Brous, Gail Landreth, Carla and Kelly Thompson.