Home + Design / Design Notes

Fort Worth’s Beloved Gardens Continue Their Master Plan Improvement With Special Night

Experience the Fort Worth Botanic Garden After Hours

BY // 01.05.22
The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the city’s centrally located 120-acre treasure ― the oldest major botanical garden in Texas. The accompanying Botanical Research Institute of Texas is one of the largest centers for botanical exploration and discovery in the United States. Both are a point of pride in Fort Worth.

These botanic wonderlands are embarking on a comprehensive master plan which will inform priorities for the next 20 years of infrastructure and facility improvements. The driving idea is to connect horticulture, botanical science and the Fort Worth community.

Many improvements are already underway or have been completed, putting the initial installment of $4.3 million in public funds from the city of Fort Worth to work on projects like the $1.2 million renovation of the garden’s centerpiece and true heart – The  Rose Garden ― which took place between 2012 and 2017. Funding for that and other projects has been raised by the Fort Worth Garden Club. And much more is on the way.

The historic, restored Texas Rose Garden at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, was made possible by efforts of The Fort Worth Garden Club.

The Fort Worth Garden Club’s newest “Blooming Beds and Benches” initiative will bring beauty to Fort Worth Botanic Garden, while also establishing an annual after-hours celebration for all who participate. The event will be called “An Evening in the Gardens.” Supporters who sponsor a blooming bed of bulbs, a bed of annual color, or a bench in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will receive tickets to the inaugural event, which will be held on March 31.

It promises to be a beautiful spring party, with everyone surrounded by tulips in full bloom.

Thanks to this initiative, not only will important funding go to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, but the gardens themselves will be able to present the highest quality and display of flowers, horticultural creativity and beauty for all who visit. It will also support the ongoing research at Botanic Research Institute of Texas (BRIT).

