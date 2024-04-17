The Gordy Turns Into a Theatrical and Broadway Dreamland to Honor Stages’ Influential Retiring Artistic Director

Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnso transformed the party tent into a wonderland of fuschia. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Teresa Zimmerman singing from 'Godspell' at Stages' Gala at The Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson created a paradise in fuschia for Stages' 'Gala at the Gordy.' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Actors and performers making a salute to Kenn McLaughlin at Stages' Gala at the Gordy. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

David Schmitz, Denise Fennell, Kenn McLaughlin, George C. Lancaster have a ball at Stages' 'Gala at the Gordy.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

At least for one night, Stages’ loss was the gain for a select few who gathered at The Gordy to celebrate the brilliant career of the theater’s retiring artistic director Kenn McLaughlin. For the night was filled with theatrical glamour and Broadway quality entertainment.

What a treat it was for the merry throng that gathered in the Sterling Theatre before dinner for a musical salute to the man who shared his talent with Stages audiences for 23 years.