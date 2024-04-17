45 Years of Empowering At-Risk Students In Houston Celebrated in a $850,000 Night For Communities In Schools
Moving Testimonials Bring a Personal Touch to This Difference Making GalaBY Shelby Hodge // 04.17.24
What: Communities in Schools of Houston “A Night in Wonderland” Gala
Where: The Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: It would be difficult to select one moment among the many speakers and the video that did not strongly emphasize the nonprofit Communities in School’s mission of surrounding students with a community of support that empowers them to stay in school and achieve in life.
The nonstop program included words of wisdom from Rey Saldaña, president and CEO of Communities In Schools’ national organization which is based in Arlington, Virginia. The crux of his message: “Programs don’t change people; relationships do.”
Emcee Lisa Malosky helmed the program that included remarks from longtime Communities In Schools’ board member Judy Tate, plus former Texas First Lady Linda Gale White, Margot Cater, Klinka Lollar and Bob Gower, all early staunch supporters of CIS of Houston, along with the first CEO Cynthia Briggs. CIS board member Kirby McCool shared stories of her longtime involvement with the nonprofit.
The program also included a video of Community in Schools’ 45-year history.
In the “Voices of CIS” segment of the evening, a mix of students and staff shared how CIS has impacted their lives. The audience heard moving testimonials from high school and college students, as well as CIS student support managers and mental health specialists. All of which brought a personal touch to the gala festivities.
The $850,000 raised will support CIS programs in 163 schools across the Greater Houston area.
Applause, applause for chairs Lauren and John Broillier and Cassie and John Milam and honorary chairs Kirby and Scott McCool and Judy and Charles Tate.
PC Seen: Meg and Dick Weekley, Anne and Stephen Hamman, Cissy Wilkerson, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Courtney and John Anderson, Sonja and Raheem Reid, Erin and Steven Kapan, Janice and Omar Reid, Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry, Kit and Carl Detering, Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, and Catherine O’Connell.