45 Years of Empowering At-Risk Students In Houston Celebrated in a $850,000 Night For Communities In Schools

Co-chairs John & Cassie Milam and Lauren & John Brollier make the scene at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner.
2024CISGala_Brittany Sakowitz, Sarah Jane Howell, Mary Jornayvaz
2024CISGala_Scott and Kirby McCool
2024CISGala_Co-chairs Charles and Judy Tate; Meg and Dick Weekley
2024CISGala_CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Michele McClinton
2024CISGala_Cissy Wilkerson, Stephen and Anne Hamman Brollier
2024CISGala_Dr. Walter and Linda McReynolds
2024CISGala_John and Courtney Anderson
2024CISGala_Margot Cater, Linda Gale White
2024CISGala055_Raheem and Sonja Reid with Janice and Omar Reid
2024CISGala_Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry
2024CISGala_John and Cassie Milam, Kit and Carl Detering
2024CISGala_Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, Catherine O’Connell
2024CISGala_Sarah and Tim Neuhaus, Cort and Katy King
2024CISGala_Steven and Erin Kaplan
2024CISGala050_Allison Thomison, Kelly Koster, Erin Beckwith, Lauren Brollier, Michole Easterly, Leah Simpson
2024CISGala_Judy Tate, Cassie Milam, Lauren Brollier, Kirby McCool
01
17

Co-chairs John & Cassie Milam and Lauren & John Brollier make the scene at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner.

02
17

Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Sarah Jane Howell, Mary Jornayvaz at Communities in Schools of Houston

03
17

Honorary chairs Scott & Kirby McCool at the Communities in Schools dinner

04
17

Honorary chairs Charles & Judy Tate with Meg & Dick Weekley at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

05
17

CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Michele McClinton at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

06
17

Cissy Wilkerson, Stephen & Anne Hamman Brollier at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

07
17

Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

08
17

John & Courtney Anderson at the Communities in Schools dinner

09
17

Margot Cater, Linda Gale White at the Communities in Schools dinner

10
17

Raheem & Sonja Reid, Janice & Omar Reid at the Communities in School dinner

11
17

Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry at the Communities in Schools dinner

12
17

Gala chairs John & Cassie Milam with Kit & Carl Detering at the Communities in Schools dinner

13
17

Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, Catherine O'Connell at the Communities in Schools dinner

14
17

Sarah & Tim Neuhaus, Cort & Katy King at the Communities in Schools dinner

15
17

Steven & Erin Kaplan at the Communities in Schools dinner

16
17

Allison Thomison, Kelly Koster, Erin Beckwith, Lauren Brollier, Michole Easterly, Leah Simpson at the Communities in Schools dinner

17
17

Judy Tate, Cassie Milam, Lauren Brollier, Kirby McCool at the Communities in Schools dinner

Co-chairs John & Cassie Milam and Lauren & John Brollier make the scene at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner.
2024CISGala_Brittany Sakowitz, Sarah Jane Howell, Mary Jornayvaz
2024CISGala_Scott and Kirby McCool
2024CISGala_Co-chairs Charles and Judy Tate; Meg and Dick Weekley
2024CISGala_CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Michele McClinton
2024CISGala_Cissy Wilkerson, Stephen and Anne Hamman Brollier
2024CISGala_Dr. Walter and Linda McReynolds
2024CISGala_John and Courtney Anderson
2024CISGala_Margot Cater, Linda Gale White
2024CISGala055_Raheem and Sonja Reid with Janice and Omar Reid
2024CISGala_Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry
2024CISGala_John and Cassie Milam, Kit and Carl Detering
2024CISGala_Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, Catherine O’Connell
2024CISGala_Sarah and Tim Neuhaus, Cort and Katy King
2024CISGala_Steven and Erin Kaplan
2024CISGala050_Allison Thomison, Kelly Koster, Erin Beckwith, Lauren Brollier, Michole Easterly, Leah Simpson
2024CISGala_Judy Tate, Cassie Milam, Lauren Brollier, Kirby McCool
Society / The Seen

45 Years of Empowering At-Risk Students In Houston Celebrated in a $850,000 Night For Communities In Schools

Moving Testimonials Bring a Personal Touch to This Difference Making Gala

BY // 04.17.24
Co-chairs John & Cassie Milam and Lauren & John Brollier make the scene at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner.
Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Sarah Jane Howell, Mary Jornayvaz at Communities in Schools of Houston
Honorary chairs Scott & Kirby McCool at the Communities in Schools dinner
Honorary chairs Charles & Judy Tate with Meg & Dick Weekley at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner
CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Michele McClinton at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner
Cissy Wilkerson, Stephen & Anne Hamman Brollier at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner
Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner
John & Courtney Anderson at the Communities in Schools dinner
Margot Cater, Linda Gale White at the Communities in Schools dinner
Raheem & Sonja Reid, Janice & Omar Reid at the Communities in School dinner
Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry at the Communities in Schools dinner
Gala chairs John & Cassie Milam with Kit & Carl Detering at the Communities in Schools dinner
Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, Catherine O'Connell at the Communities in Schools dinner
Sarah & Tim Neuhaus, Cort & Katy King at the Communities in Schools dinner
Steven & Erin Kaplan at the Communities in Schools dinner
Allison Thomison, Kelly Koster, Erin Beckwith, Lauren Brollier, Michole Easterly, Leah Simpson at the Communities in Schools dinner
Judy Tate, Cassie Milam, Lauren Brollier, Kirby McCool at the Communities in Schools dinner
1
17

Co-chairs John & Cassie Milam and Lauren & John Brollier make the scene at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner.

2
17

Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Sarah Jane Howell, Mary Jornayvaz at Communities in Schools of Houston

3
17

Honorary chairs Scott & Kirby McCool at the Communities in Schools dinner

4
17

Honorary chairs Charles & Judy Tate with Meg & Dick Weekley at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

5
17

CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Michele McClinton at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

6
17

Cissy Wilkerson, Stephen & Anne Hamman Brollier at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

7
17

Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

8
17

John & Courtney Anderson at the Communities in Schools dinner

9
17

Margot Cater, Linda Gale White at the Communities in Schools dinner

10
17

Raheem & Sonja Reid, Janice & Omar Reid at the Communities in School dinner

11
17

Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry at the Communities in Schools dinner

12
17

Gala chairs John & Cassie Milam with Kit & Carl Detering at the Communities in Schools dinner

13
17

Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, Catherine O'Connell at the Communities in Schools dinner

14
17

Sarah & Tim Neuhaus, Cort & Katy King at the Communities in Schools dinner

15
17

Steven & Erin Kaplan at the Communities in Schools dinner

16
17

Allison Thomison, Kelly Koster, Erin Beckwith, Lauren Brollier, Michole Easterly, Leah Simpson at the Communities in Schools dinner

17
17

Judy Tate, Cassie Milam, Lauren Brollier, Kirby McCool at the Communities in Schools dinner

What: Communities in Schools of Houston “A Night in Wonderland” Gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: It would be difficult to select one moment among the many speakers and the video that did not strongly emphasize the nonprofit Communities in School’s mission of surrounding students with a community of support that empowers them to stay in school and achieve in life.

2024CISGala_Co-chairs Charles and Judy Tate; Meg and Dick Weekley
Honorary chairs Charles & Judy Tate with Meg & Dick Weekley at the Communities in Schools of Houston dinner

The nonstop program included words of wisdom from Rey Saldaña, president and CEO of Communities In Schools’ national organization which is based in Arlington, Virginia. The crux of his message: “Programs don’t change people; relationships do.”

Emcee Lisa Malosky helmed the program that included remarks from longtime Communities In Schools’ board member Judy Tate, plus former Texas First Lady Linda Gale White, Margot Cater, Klinka Lollar and Bob Gower, all early staunch supporters of CIS of Houston, along with the first CEO Cynthia Briggs. CIS board member Kirby McCool shared stories of her longtime involvement with the nonprofit.

The program also included a video of Community in Schools’ 45-year history.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

In the “Voices of CIS” segment of the evening, a mix of students and staff shared how CIS has impacted their lives. The audience heard moving testimonials from high school and college students, as well as CIS student support managers and mental health specialists. All of which brought a personal touch to the gala festivities.

The $850,000 raised will support CIS programs in 163 schools across the Greater Houston area.

2024CISGala_Sarah and Tim Neuhaus, Cort and Katy King
Sarah & Tim Neuhaus, Cort & Katy King at the Communities in Schools dinner

Applause, applause for chairs Lauren and John Broillier and Cassie and John Milam and honorary chairs Kirby and Scott McCool and Judy and Charles Tate.

PC Seen: Meg and Dick Weekley, Anne and Stephen Hamman, Cissy Wilkerson, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Courtney and John Anderson, Sonja and Raheem Reid, Erin and Steven Kapan, Janice and Omar Reid, Mary Elizabeth Hand, Natalie Lowry, Kit and Carl Detering, Megan Williams, Whitney Gordon, and Catherine O’Connell.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
read full series
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,199,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
10540 Lennox Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10540 Lennox Lane
Dallas, TX

$27,000,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10540 Lennox Lane
4140 Prescott Avenue
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

4140 Prescott Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4140 Prescott Avenue
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
3435 Wendover Road
East Dallas
FOR SALE

3435 Wendover Road
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
3435 Wendover Road
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,990,005 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
4020 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4020 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4020 Colgate Avenue
5112 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5112 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,300,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
5112 Palomar Lane
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Uptown
FOR SALE

2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X